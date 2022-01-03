News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Warning after Norfolk tests find serious safety risks with e-scooters

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:32 PM January 3, 2022
Tests have found some e-scooters pose a safety risk.

Tests have found some e-scooters pose a safety risk. - Credit: PA

Fears some electric scooters may hold a risk of fire and electric shock has promoted trading standards officers in Norfolk to issue a warning. 

East of England Trading Standards Association is investigating a number of brands after concerns were raised about electrical safety issues as well people not being warned about the rules regarding their legal use.

An e-scooter rider

It is illegal to use private scooters on public roads, pavements, in cycle lanes and in pedestrian-only areas. - Credit: PA

Full testing is still to be completed but Norfolk Trading Standards are so concerned it is alerting consumers to the preliminary findings of the first batch of e-scooters tested. 

It found one scooter model fitted with a plug that didn’t meet safety standards as it had no fuse. 

Overall, three quarters of scooters tested had incorrect documentation, which includes safety warnings, user instructions and traceability information.

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee. Pic: Sean Owen (Reflecti

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee. - Credit: Sean Owen (Reflective Arts)

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “Our trading standards officers are keen to stress the importance of only buying from reputable suppliers and checking that products carry UKCA or CE marks to show they meet UK safety standards. 

“And our expert Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service colleagues are clear that consumers can reduce the risk of fire by not leaving any product, including e-scooters, on charge overnight and not overloading sockets.”

E-scooters

Emanba VL10 and Isinwheel E9T e-scooters were subject of safety warnings last year. - Credit: Office for Product Safety and Standards

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead in the sea at Corton named
  2. 2 How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?
  3. 3 Neighbours' shock after man dies in crash that left car in living room
  1. 4 Delivery drivers save man's life after collapse
  2. 5 Investigations continue after man's body found on beach
  3. 6 Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash
  4. 7 Man in 30s dies after car crashes into house in South Walsham
  5. 8 Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Norfolk and Waveney
  6. 9 Couple looking for dream home in Norfolk after lottery win
  7. 10 Jailed in Norfolk last year: Drug dealers, killers and rapists

The warning comes after an Emanba VL10 e-scooter model was recalled last year after being found to pose a risk of riders suffering electric shocks. 

The Office for Product Safety and Standards also issued a warning over an Isinwheel E9T e-scooter said to pose a fire risk.

Only e-scooters hired as part of a government approved trial can be ridden on the road.

It is illegal to use privately owned scooters on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and in pedestrian-only areas.

Norwich have been selected to trial the Beryl e-scooters. Picture shows Sabrina Johnson, EDP journal

E-scooters hired from official trails taking place in Norwich and Great Yarmouth are the only ones legal to ride on roads. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The council has stressed that there are no safety concerns with either of the hire scooter models currently being trialled in Norfolk, Beryl in Norwich and Ginger in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk police said 84 e-scooters were seized for being driven without a proper licence in the first seven months of 2021.

Inspector Simon Jones said: “We continue to reiterate the laws around the use of private e-scooters, which remain illegal to use anywhere other than private land. 

E-scooter stopped in Wisbech

Norfolk police seized dozens of e-scooters for being driven without a proper licence last year. - Credit: Policing Fenland

“Our enforcement approach remains on a case-by-case basis, however repeat offenders will face penalty points or a fine. They could also have their electric scooter seized.”

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk police appeal PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Corton

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list for The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2022.

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Hensby appeared on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre at Suffolk Magi

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Driving ban for 81-year-old woman stopped on Christmas Eve

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Fox & Hounds, Weasenham St Peter, Norfolk

Village pub listed for sale for £500,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon