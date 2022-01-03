Warning after Norfolk tests find serious safety risks with e-scooters

Fears some electric scooters may hold a risk of fire and electric shock has promoted trading standards officers in Norfolk to issue a warning.

East of England Trading Standards Association is investigating a number of brands after concerns were raised about electrical safety issues as well people not being warned about the rules regarding their legal use.

It is illegal to use private scooters on public roads, pavements, in cycle lanes and in pedestrian-only areas. - Credit: PA

Full testing is still to be completed but Norfolk Trading Standards are so concerned it is alerting consumers to the preliminary findings of the first batch of e-scooters tested.

It found one scooter model fitted with a plug that didn’t meet safety standards as it had no fuse.

Overall, three quarters of scooters tested had incorrect documentation, which includes safety warnings, user instructions and traceability information.

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee. - Credit: Sean Owen (Reflective Arts)

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “Our trading standards officers are keen to stress the importance of only buying from reputable suppliers and checking that products carry UKCA or CE marks to show they meet UK safety standards.

“And our expert Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service colleagues are clear that consumers can reduce the risk of fire by not leaving any product, including e-scooters, on charge overnight and not overloading sockets.”

Emanba VL10 and Isinwheel E9T e-scooters were subject of safety warnings last year. - Credit: Office for Product Safety and Standards

The warning comes after an Emanba VL10 e-scooter model was recalled last year after being found to pose a risk of riders suffering electric shocks.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards also issued a warning over an Isinwheel E9T e-scooter said to pose a fire risk.

Only e-scooters hired as part of a government approved trial can be ridden on the road.

It is illegal to use privately owned scooters on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and in pedestrian-only areas.

E-scooters hired from official trails taking place in Norwich and Great Yarmouth are the only ones legal to ride on roads. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The council has stressed that there are no safety concerns with either of the hire scooter models currently being trialled in Norfolk, Beryl in Norwich and Ginger in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk police said 84 e-scooters were seized for being driven without a proper licence in the first seven months of 2021.

Inspector Simon Jones said: “We continue to reiterate the laws around the use of private e-scooters, which remain illegal to use anywhere other than private land.

Norfolk police seized dozens of e-scooters for being driven without a proper licence last year. - Credit: Policing Fenland

“Our enforcement approach remains on a case-by-case basis, however repeat offenders will face penalty points or a fine. They could also have their electric scooter seized.”