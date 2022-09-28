Norfolk coalition blasts Liz Truss' 'attack on nature'

Charities and conservationists across Norfolk have joined forces to condemn government policies they warn will "poison" rivers and coastlines and trigger "irreversible harm" to wildlife.

A coalition of local representatives from the RSPB, the National Trust and Norfolk Wildlife Trust issued a statement accusing ministers of launching an "an open attack on nature, putting Norfolk's landscape, people and prosperity in great peril".

It is the latest broadside to be fired against prime minister Liz Truss and her government's controversial mini-budget, which was unveiled last week and intended to encourage economic growth.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

The Bishop of Norwich, who this week said ministers' plans were "an assault on nature", is part of the coalition.

The criticism follows chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's announcement, in his mini-budget, of plans to create 38 'investment zones', including in Norfolk.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng - Credit: PA

Such areas will see a faster and more streamlined process to grant planning permission.

A bill going through parliament could also see hundreds of environmental laws, including habitat regulations, revoked or rewritten.

It has led to fears the countryside will be concreted over more easily, although the government insists it remains committed to the environment.

The Norfolk coalition said: "Losing any part of our natural landscape, such as rare chalk streams, ancient woodland, heathlands and wildlife friendly farmland would diminish all of Norfolk and its people.

“Removing environmental regulations will allow development on some of our most precious landscapes and pollution to poison our rivers and coast, causing irreversible harm to wildlife, people and business.

The Western Link - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"For example, the proposed Norwich Western Link road has been added to the UK government’s list of fast-tracked developments.

"This could spell disaster for one of Norfolk’s most unique landscapes and the wildlife that calls it home."

Representatives from countryside charity CPRE, Wild Ken Hill, Norfolk Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group, Stop the Wensum Link, Norwich Friends of the Earth and Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists' Society have also signed the statement.

They are urging people to visit www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk/attackonnature and to write to Norfolk MPs and councillors.

A spokesperson for Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: "Claims we intend to go back on our commitment to the environment are simply not right.

"We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision."