Bishop of Norwich sparks row with attack on Tories' 'reckless' mini-budget

The Bishop of Norwich has sparked a major row after he launched a stinging attack on prime minister Liz Truss' economic strategy, branding it as "reckless".

The Rt Rev Graham Usher criticised plans announced in her government's mini-budget to loosen planning rules as "an assault on nature", demonstrating "a disdain for the planet".

But his remarks have been criticised by Conservative politicians, with one Norfolk MP describing them as "ill informed" and saying the Bishop would be better off listening to the government than campaign groups.

Prime minister Liz Truss - Credit: PA

Bishop Graham, the Church of England's lead bishop on the environment, who has a degree in ecology, made his outspoken comments at a press conference.

He also criticised the economic impact of the mini-budget, saying: "There seems to be some deep inequality around how it has been set and whether it will provide any support at all for the poorest in our communities facing the cost of living crisis."

However, his main focus was the perceived impact on the environment.

He described the government's plans as showing "a real disdain for the planet at a time of climate emergency and biodiversity collapse".

He added: "It's certainly not the way I think we should be going as a nation."

It followed earlier criticism from the Bishop on his Twitter feed, on the day of the mini-budget, where he said: "I'm deeply concerned by the way the government wants to renege on its climate and nature responsibilities.

"Ripping up our commitments to internationally agreed directives, that have begun to turn the tide of nature destruction, is totally irresponsible. They do this at our peril."

In the mini-budget, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng set out proposals for 38 'investment zones', including in Norfolk.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng - Credit: PA

The areas will see a faster and more streamlined process put in place to grant planning permission, reducing "burdensome" requirements holding up development.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), the Wildlife Trusts and the National Trust have all criticised the government over the impacts such deregulation could have on nature.

The Bishop of Norwich fears countryside could be concreted over because of the Conservative government's policies to grow the economy - Credit: James Bass

Bishop Graham said: "Investment is important and finding jobs is really important, but should that be at the cost of what the government is calling ripping up red tape?

"Red tape often is there for a purpose and has been developed over many years because of environmental disasters we have faced in the past?"

He expressed concerns that accelerating controversial local schemes, such as the Western Link, could mean "speed and haste" overrides the "time and space to seek wisdom" over whether the right course of action is being taken.

The government announced the Norwich Western Link would be 'accelerated' through its Growth Plan - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Bishop Graham also raised concern over a bill going through parliament which would revoke or rewrite hundreds of European Union environmental laws, including habitat regulations, which still remain in place post-Brexit.

And he raised further concerns over reports, denied by the government, that the Environment Land Management Scheme - which would pay farmers in return for creating space for nature to thrive, could be axed.

Bishop Graham said: "The government's rhetoric of pitting nature and climate change action against investment and growth, I don't think is healthy and neither is calling our internationally agreed commitment to the environment 'burdens'. It does need to be urgently challenged.

"My clear message is I believe the government's current course of action - its current recklessness with nature - is a travesty. It fails to understand that healthy nature underpins a healthy society and a healthy economy.

"Now is the time to speak up for the care of God's creation, but also so this generation and future generations can enjoy the awe and wonder of God's creation."

Bishop Graham said he would be speaking to Norfolk's MPs about his concerns.

He also suggested people who share his concern should write to MPs. The RSPB has made a similar plea to its members in Norfolk.

South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon. - Credit: UK Parliament

But South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon said: "It's extremely ill-informed. It would be helpful if he would listen to what the government is saying, rather than these campaign groups.

"There is a co-ordinated attack going on by a bunch of campaign groups who have not listened to what the government has said."

Mr Bacon said he welcomed the inclusion of Norfolk as one of the areas which could become a low tax investment zone.





'NO SCATTERSHOT APPROACH'

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council - which has been invited to be involved in the creation of an investment zone - said it was an opportunity for the county to help the economy.

He said there would be careful planning about where development happens and no "scattershot approach".

He said: "There's a lot, to me, to suggest there will be caretaking around these developments, rather than recklessness."

A spokesperson for Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: "Claims we intend to go back on our commitment to the environment are simply not right.

"We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision."