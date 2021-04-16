Norfolk County Council elections 2021: Who is standing in Breckland?

Published: 5:30 AM April 16, 2021

The Breckland area of Norfolk has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for the Conservatives.

Only one of the 12 Norfolk County Council seats in the district is a colour other than blue, although the Thetford East seat is vacant following the resignation of Tory Roy Brame earlier this year.

While the Conservatives recorded comfortable victories in the majority of the divisions in the 2017 election, Labour's Terry Jermy retained the Thetford West seat he won from UKIP in a 2013 by-election.

In 2017 he saw off Conservative Jane James, who represents Thetford Castle on Breckland Council by 470 votes.

But this time, Mrs James has switched to contest the Thetford East seat, leaving Barbara Tullett, the treasurer and membership secretary for The Friends of Thetford Museum, as the Conservative candidate for Thetford West.

Also standing are Liberal Democrat Martin Callam and Independent Philip Wagstaff.

Thetford East could be one of the most interesting Breckland battles.

Mr Brame took the seat for the Conservatives from UKIP in 2017, but quit the party and resigned earlier this year.

Last time around 257 votes separated him from Labour's Mike Brindle, but Mr Brindle, once leader of the Lib Dem group at County Hall, is standing in Guiltcross this time.

It means Mrs James will be up against Labour's Susan Dowling, Lib Dem Jamie Cash and UKIP's Denis Crawford.

Mr Crawford, a former Thetford town mayor, used to be county councillor for Thetford East, having won it with almost half of the vote in 2013.

But in 2017 he managed just over 16pc of the vote and was third.

Elsewhere, Conservative Bill Borrett, the council's cabinet member for adult social care, is looking to retain the Elmham and Mattishall seat he has held since 2009.

Former Labour Norwich city and county councillor James 'Bert' Bremner, is, along with Liberal Democrat Ian Speller, challenging Conservative Rhodri Oliver for his Attleborough seat.

However, Mr Oliver was a comfortable winner in 2017, with more than 63pc of the vote.

It could be a closer battle in Dereham South. In winning the seat from UKIP in 2017, Conservative Philip Duigan saw off Labour's Harry Clarke by 326 votes.

The pair will be up against each other again, joined by Lib Dem Jenny Pitchford.

Conservative William Richmond aims to retain Dereham North. With 1,512 votes in 2017, he was well clear of Labour's Elizabeth Hunton, who garnered 478.

This time around, Labour's candidate is Georgina Bunting, while the Lib Dems have selected Brendon Bernard, who represents Ditchingham and Earsham on South Norfolk Council.

Conservative Ed Colman won Swaffham from UKIP four years ago, with just under 60pc of the vote.

His opponents at this election are Labour's John Zielinski, Lib Dem Paul Auber and Green Peter Bate.

Claire Bowes comfortably won Watton from UKIP for the Conservatives in 2017, with more than 71pc of the vote.

She is up against Lib Dem James Minto, Green Timothy Birt and Labour's Keith Prince on this occasion.

All 84 seats at Norfolk County Council are being contested on May 6.

The council's political make-up is Conservatives 52, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, non-aligned one and two vacancies.

Who can I vote for in Breckland?

Attleborough: James Bremner (L), Rhodri Oliver * (C), Ian Speller (LD)

Dereham North: Brendon Bernard (LD), Georgina Bunting (L), William Richmond * (C)

Dereham South: Harry Clarke (L), Phillip Duigan * (C), Jenny Pitchford (LD)

Elmham and Mattishall: Bill Borrett * (C), Mark Foley (LD), Tara Harris (L), Philip Morton (G)

Guiltcross: Stephen Askew * (C), Michael Brindle (L), Beverly Bulmer (LD)

Necton and Launditch: Jane Keidan-Cooper (G), Mark Kiddle-Morris * (C), Joseph Sisto (L), Matthew Weatherill (LD)

Swaffham: Paul Auber (LD), Peter Bate (G), Ed Colman * (C), John Zielinski (L)

The Brecks: Fabian Eagle * (C), Evie-May Ellis (LD), Anne Rix (G), Stuart Terry (L)

Thetford East: Jamie Cash (LD), Denis Crawford (UKIP), Susan Dowling (L), Jane James (C) (seat currently vacant)

Thetford West: Martin Callam (LD), Terry Jermy * (L), Barbara Tullett (C), Philip Wagstaff (I)

Watton: Timothy Birt (G), Claire Bowes * (C), James Minto (LD), Keith Prince (L)

Yare and All Saints: Ulrike Behrendt (LD), Ann Bowyer (G), Edward Connolly * (C), Paul Siegert (L)

* sitting councillor