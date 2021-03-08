County councillor resigns to spend more time with family

Published: 2:40 PM March 8, 2021

Roy Brame, Norfolk County Councillor for Thetford East, has resigned from the council and as a Conservative member. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

A county councillor has resigned and quit the Conservative party, for “a change in direction” and to spend more time with his family.

Roy Brame, Norfolk County councillor for Thetford East, has resigned from the council and as a Conservative member.

Mr Brame, who was elected onto the council in 2017, said: “I have resigned as a county councillor and I am no longer a member of the Conservative association. I am now an independent district councillor.

“I have personal reasons within politics that I have decided the environment I was in was not working best for me. It was nothing to do with health or anything like that.

“My highlight as a county council was definitely getting the 30 for Thetford up and running. That was well worth it.

“But to be honest the amount of time you have to put in is quite incredible and I don’t like doing things badly. The time had come to change direction and it will be nice to have more time with the family.”

Mr Brame will continue to sit on Breckland Council and Thetford Town Council, but now as an independent.

