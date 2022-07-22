As Norfolk endured an extreme heatwave which saw several houses destroyed by fires, the county’s local authorities and fire service were on hand to help.

People in the villages of Ashill, Ashmanhaugh, Brancaster, Long Stratton and Poringland were all displaced from their homes, with many requiring temporary accommodation.

But now that the immediate danger has passed, how are councils working to pick up the pieces?

Ashill, Breckland

About 20 properties were destroyed or badly damaged in Ashill, near Watton.

Breckland Council's Conservative leader Sam Chapman-Allen said: “Council officers and members have been working in the village over the last few days and inspecting the damage, helping to support all the residents but especially those who have tragically lost their homes.

“Residents unable to return to their homes have chosen to stay with nearby family and friends for now, but we’ve been working with them to secure longer-term accommodation.

"In addition, we’ve released emergency funding to around a dozen households to help them pay for essentials such as food, clothing, and household items.

“I’d like to thank everybody who has donated so generously to help the people of Ashill, it has shown a truly tremendous community spirit.

"The collection points received everything from bedding to toiletries and children’s toys and we’ve been working with local community groups and volunteers to get them to the people who need them most as quickly as possible.

"The response was so generous that the collection points have more than enough for the time being and have now closed, and the council is currently helping to find an appropriate storage point to keep the excess donations safe and ready for when they’re needed.”

Local Conservative MP George Freeman visited the village on Friday morning, where he met with families who lost their homes in the blaze, the emergency services and volunteers.

Mr Freeman said he and his office would be helping the affected families with issues such as insurance claims, rehousing and utilities.

“I want to thank and pay tribute to all those who have done so much this week to help this devastated community. Norfolk can be very proud," he said.

The Mid Norfolk MP added: “Longer term, these blazes raise real issues about climate change, planning and infrastructure. But today we should just be grateful that no one lost their lives this week.”

Ashmanhaugh, North Norfolk

In Ashmanhaugh, near Wroxham, two homes were ravaged by a blaze after a field fire spread to the properties.

It led to the displacement of David and Trudie Calver, who lived in one of the houses, and Keith Gant, who lived in the other.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said the authority had “offered its support to the affected residents, advising them of the assistance we can provide, and facilitated housing support for those who have requested help.”

He added that the council was working closely with the Norfolk Resilience Forum to ensure there continued to be "robust emergency responses" to disasters like Ashmanhaugh.

Brancaster, West Norfolk

In Brancaster, a fire destroyed a row of four former - and unoccupied - council houses off the A149 coast road, before gutting a neighbouring occupied bungalow, from which a woman escaped.

Elsewhere in the borough, specially-conserved habitats at Wild Ken Hill in Heacham and a handful of other sites suffered serious damage.

West Norfolk Borough Council’s Conservative council leader Stuart Dark said the scenes this week had been “absolutely devastating”.

He added that the council’s Lily service was on hand to provide support to anyone directly impacted by the fires.

"Our Lily advisors have supported people throughout the Covid pandemic and provided support for Ukraine refugees. They can help point people in the right direction for additional help and support and can assist directly with cash and essentials particularly whilst they are waiting for their insurers, or just provide a listening ear if that's what's needed.

"This help supplements the work of our housing team helping with accommodation issues."

Angie Dickinson, the council's cabinet member for finance, is meanwhile looking into whether financial support can also be provided to help re-establish lost vegetation at the affected habitats.

Poringland and Long Stratton, South Norfolk

In Poringland, near Norwich, two homes and an annex were gutted by a fire, which had started in a nearby field. Serious damage was also caused to droves of gardens.

In Long Stratton, fires meanwhile ripped through a parade of shops and flats, leaving two of the flats with no roof at all, and others seriously damaged.

South Norfolk Council said it was staying in contact with affected residents to help with issues around debt, filling in forms, and contacting family members.

A spokesman said: “We have a duty of care for anyone at risk of homelessness and we extend this duty to all those who have been affected by disaster, as part of our policy we ensure that no one has a night without a bed.”

Alison Thomas, the council’s Conservative portfolio holder for better lives, said: ”The response to the fires in both Poringland and Long Stratton was a great team effort and the district council worked closely with the community, town and parish councils and social housing suppliers to make sure that all those affected are looked after and have all the help they need.”