Decision due over dualling of more than five miles of A47

A decision on whether to dual part of the A47 will made on Friday (August 12).

Transport secretary Grant Shapps will decide whether to grant development consent for the dualling of five-and-a-half miles of the road, between Easton and North Tuddenham.

Planning inspector Adrian Hunter submitted his recommendation to the government on whether to proceed with the multi-million pound scheme in May and the deadline for Mr Shapps to make a decision is Friday.

What Mr Hunter has recommended will not be known until the decision of Mr Shapps is published.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps - Credit: PA

Mr Shapps could decide to go with the recommendation, but he is able to overrule it - as happened in the case of the previously plans for the revamp of Anglia Square in Norwich.

The Easton to North Tuddenham scheme includes two new junctions at the Wood Lane/Berry's Lane and Norwich Road/Blind Lane junctions, alongside the removal of Easton roundabout.

There would also be four new bridges and closures for through traffic at Church Lane in East Tuddenham, Berry's Lane, Blind Lane and Church Lane in Easton.

During hearings, some landowners expressed concern over the taking of land to enable the National Highways scheme to go ahead.

The Easton to North Tuddenham scheme is one of three Norfolk A47 schemes which have been going through the development consent order process.

Mr Shapps announced in July he had granted permission for the dualling of 1.6 miles between Blofield and North Burlingham - a decision which is being challenged by Norfolk environmentalists.

A planning inspector has also made a recommendation over changes to the Thickthorn junction on the edge of Norwich.

The Thickthorn plans include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, which would take motorists beneath both roads before re-joining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the roundabout.

Mr Shapps has until September 12 to make a decision over that scheme.

In 2014, then prime minister David Cameron announced £300m would be spent on the A47.

The A47 Alliance - made up of business leaders, politicians, councillors and council officers - is still pushing for the full dualling of the road, which stretches from Lowestoft to Peterborough.