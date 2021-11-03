Dozens of landowners face loss of properties due to A47 dualling

Dozens of landowners will lose parts of their properties if plans to dual a section of the A47 in Norfolk get the go-ahead.

In order to dual just over five-and-a-half miles of the road between North Tuddenham and Easton, almost 500 acres of land would need to be permanently acquired and 250 acres temporarily acquired to allow construction.

The scheme includes two new junctions at the Wood Lane/Berry's Lane and Norwich Road/Blind Lane junctions, alongside the removal of Easton roundabout.

There would also be four new bridges and closures for through traffic at Church Lane in East Tuddenham, Berry's Lane, Blind Lane and Church Lane in Easton.

National Highways is negotiating with 26 major landowners and other owners of smaller plots of land over acquiring that land - and compensation deals are being thrashed out.

But, at a Planning Inspectorate hearing about the dualling scheme, held virtually on Wednesday (November 3), some landowners raised concerns about the process.

Among them was Anthony Meynell, who owns Berry Farm Estates at Honingham.

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England. - Credit: Highways England

His representative Rebecca Clutton said the taking of land for a new junction near Wood Lane would have "a range of unacceptable impacts" on the estate and the farming business run there.

Those impacts included that much of the access to the estate, including for lorries, would be cut off.

She said National Highways had not considered possible alternatives to the Wood Lane junction, which could have overcome the need for so much land to be taken.

Jonathan Bower, on behalf of National Highways, had said the plans for land acquisition were "reasonable and proportionate" and discussions were ongoing.

National Highways says the amount of money set aside for acquisition is "commercially sensitive" and negotiations are continuing.

Paul Clarke, from Brown&Co, representing Neil Alston, who owns land near the Wood Lane junction, said there was a "lost opportunity" to provide roadside services there.

He said his client had land there which he would be keen to offer for those roadside services.

The hearings continue on Thursday, November 4.

The Planning Inspectorate will ultimately make a recommendation to the secretary of state, who has the final say on whether work goes ahead.