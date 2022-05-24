Norfolk MPs silent on Johnson's partygate pictures

Norfolk's Conservative MPs are once again keeping tight-lipped after fresh photos emerged showing Boris Johnson drinking at an event during a Covid lockdown.

The images, which were published by ITV News, show the prime minister raising a glass at a leaving party on November 13, 2020, at a time when restrictions were in place.

Only one of the county's Conservative MPs responded to a request for a comment about the latest revelation, North Norfolk's Duncan Baker.

Norfolk MPs have previously been reluctant to speak publicly about the partygate scandal, including after Mr Johnson was fined for attending another event, with several not commenting at all.

The pictures come ahead of the publication of the report by civil servant Sue Gray, who was asked to investigate parties held at Downing Street during lockdowns.

Mr Baker said: "I suspect this photograph was from an event that was one of the many that the Metropolitan Police investigated and has been fully reviewed as part of their work.

"I respect their judgement and understand no fine was issued to the prime minister for it. I don’t know why but perhaps we will hear in due course."

Mr Baker said he hoped the Gray report would give a full explanation of the events and begin to repair public trust.

Chloe Smith, Brandon Lewis, Liz Truss, George Freeman, Richard Bacon and James Wild have all been contacted.

Broadland's MP Jerome Mayhew suggested he would comment after the publication of Ms Gray's report.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous, who was also contacted for comment, has previously called for the PM to resign.

Labour's Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said he was not surprised by the pictures and questioned if Mr Johnson had willfully or mistakenly lied to parliament about the event.

Mr Johnson had previously told parliament there had been no drinks event on that day.

While Mr Johnson did not receive a fine for the November drinks, he and his wife were handed a penalty for an event on his birthday in June 2020.

Mr Johnson became the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law, which lead to calls for his resignation from political opponents, and some members of his own party.

The PM has been under renewed pressure in recent days, with insiders detailing allegations of partying and extensive drinking in Downing Street as part of a BBC Panorama programme.

No 10 has also played down - but not denied - reports from the Times that Mr Johnson suggested there was no need for Ms Gray to release her report.