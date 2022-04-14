Four Tory MPs still quiet on Boris Johnson party fine

Four Norfolk MPs still have not commented on the PM's fine - Credit: Frank Augstein/PA Wire

Four Norfolk Conservative MPs still have not commented on the prime minister's Partygate fine.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew, North West Norfolk MP James Wild and Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman have all stayed silent after Boris Johnson was fined by police for a breach of lockdown rules.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson confirmed he had paid a fine for a gathering in the Cabinet Room in June 2020, in breach of rules he set to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

The prime minister received the fixed penalty notice along with his wife, Carrie Johnson, and chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It means Mr Johnson is the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law, and has led to calls for his resignation from political opponents, and some members of his own party.

While Brandon Lewis, Chloe Smith, and Liz Truss made comments on their social media they have not engaged with requests for further comment.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has previously called for the PM to resign.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Following the latest revelations, Mr Aldous said he was taking stock before making further comments but said his position had not changed.

Norfolk's only Labour MP, Clive Lewis, said Mr Johnson should resign and said there was a problem with democracy in the UK that required fixing.

Several of the MPs who have not commented have continued to post on Facebook and Twitter about other issues, including Mr Freeman and Mr Mayhew.

While some conservative MPs immediately rushed to defend Mr Johnson, there was a significant delay from some Norfolk MPs.

This includes Chloe Smith, the Norwich North MP, who waited more than 24 hours before she posted on her blog offering her support.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Brandon Lewis also waited until the following day to comment.

Among those calling for Mr Johnson and the chancellor to resign were Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, and Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon and former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson.

In a statement, Mr Johnson offered a "full apology" saying it did not occur to him his birthday gathering would breach the rules but he would respect the outcome of the police investigation.