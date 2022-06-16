Rules on leads and a dog-free area proposed for Norfolk beach

Dogs could soon have to be kept on leads on the beach at Holme - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is consulting over whether dogs should be kept on leads between March and August on a beach where rare birds breed. It is also proposing to ban them altogether from a small, remote section of Holme Beach where migrating waders shelter in the winter. Chris Bishop reports.

Warden's view

Izzy Williamson, Norfolk Wildlife Trust's reserve engagement warden at Holme - Credit: Chris Bishop

Izzy Williamson, reserve engagement warden at Holme, scans the beach and dunes with her binoculars.

"We've got little terns, ringed plover and oyster catchers nesting," she said. "It's not just the nests. The chicks will go out on the shore, having dogs running around, they're going to get picked off."

A ringed plover sits on its nest, protected by a cage and a rope cordon at Holme - Credit: Chris Bishop

Miss Williamson chats to dog walkers about the proposals, stressing the trust does not want to ban dogs altogether from most of the beach. Its goal is to protect ground-nesting birds, like the ringed plover sitting on the sands protected by a cage and a rope cordon.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is consulting over whether dogs should be kept on leads at Holme between March and August and banned from the far eastern corner of the beach - Credit: Chris Bishop

But dogs will be banned from the eastern-most tip along the Thornham harbour creek.

"Over-wintering birds need somewhere to settle," Miss Williamson said. "If they're disturbed 10 times, they go into calorie deficit.

Holme Beach seen from the air - Credit: Supplied by NWT

"We can get 40,000 knot here, these are big numbers, these are important grounds for these birds. Some of them come in from the sea and they collapse, they're so tired."

It would be torment for him

Jill and Graeme Hepburn on Holme Beach with Brodie - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors Graeme and Jill Hepburn, from Stamford, were playing in the sea with their two-year-old Labrador Brodie.

Mr Hepburn said if dogs had to be kept on leads between March and August, they would probably stay away while the ruling was in force.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is consulting over tighter controls on dogs at Holme - Credit: Richard Osbourne

"As soon as we get down here all he's interested in is the sea," said Mr Hepburn. "We'll probably wait until after August, there's no point if he can't go swimming in the sea, it would be torment for him. We couldn't bring him to the beach and not let him swim."

Responsible owners agree

James and Alison Scoles with their dogs on Holme Beach - Credit: Chris Bishop

James and Alison Scoles had come up from Swaffham to walk German shepherds Jake, 10 and Cassie, aged two.

"If you're a responsible dog owner it's not a problem," said Mr Scoles. "We tend to come mostly in the winter anyway to be honest.

"In the summer it's too hot and there are too many people about."

We keep our dogs on a lead

John and Alison Berry with salukis Rusty and Patch and border terrier Daisy on Holme Beach - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors John and Alison Berry, from Sheffield, were in favour of the proposals.

"We've come up for fish and chips and a walk on the beach," said Mr Berry. "We always have ours on a lead, we never like them running around disturbing things.

Visitors to the Norfolk coast are being asked to help conserve rare ground nesting birds like the ringed plover - Credit: Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)

"I'm all for it, I think keeping dogs on leads is a good thing."

We still welcome dogs

Jon Preston, NWT nature conservation manager, at Thompson Common - Credit: Steve Cox

Jonathan Preston, nature conservation manager for Norfolk Wildlife Trust,, said: “We welcome responsible dog visits to the beaches at Holme. We recognise the benefits that dog ownership can bring people such as companionship and a reason to get out and exercise.

“Dog walking is a popular activity at Holme. In surveys undertaken by Norfolk Wildlife Trust, 43pc of visitors did so to walk their dogs on the beach. Dog ownership has increased in recent years, so it is reasonable to expect an increase in dog use of the site in the future.

A map showing the new proposed controls on dogs at Holme - Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

“We’d like to work together with our visitors to ensure a balance between recreational use of the site and protecting the important wildlife that makes a home here and welcome your feedback on our plans to change access for dogs at Holme.

“We are pleased to have received nearly 1,000 responses to our survey in recent weeks. If you would like to find out more and take part in the consultation, please visit our website.”

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is consulting over tighter controls on dogs at Holme - Credit: Richard Osbourne

To take part in the survey, go to norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk.