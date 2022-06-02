Dogs face ban from popular Norfolk beach

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is consulting over tighter controls on dogs at Holme - Credit: Richard Osbourne

Dog owners could soon face new restrictions on a Norfolk beach.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust has launched a public consultation over proposed controls on walking dogs at Holme, near Hunstanton.

They include keeping the pets on leads and under close control on the beach from March to August, and a complete ban on the section next to Thornham Harbour creek.

A map showing the new proposed controls on dogs at Holme - Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

The trust says the beaches at Holme are internationally important for their breeding and overwintering birds.

They include breeding populations of ringed plover, little tern and oystercatcher, all species of conservation concern in the UK.

In the autumn up to 50,000 knot use the area for feeding and resting.

Jonathan Preston, a nature conservation manager for the trust, said: “Dog walking is a popular activity at Holme, and dog ownership has increased in recent years.

Holme Beach seen from the air - Credit: Supplied by NWT

"We are expecting an increase in dog use of the site in the future and know that we must balance recreational use of Holme beaches and protecting the important wildlife that makes a home here.

“Without due care and attention, the presence of dogs on the beaches can result in destruction of nests, predation of young birds or eggs and disturbance to breeding and wintering birds.”

Norfolk Wildlife Trust said responsible dog owners will continue to be welcome at Holme beaches and is keen to hear the views of local residents and beach visitors on their proposed plans.

Oyster catchers on the beach at Holme - Credit: Nick Goodrum

The wide expanse of sand is popular all year round with dog walkers because of its remoteness.

The beach is also famed as the place where the ancient timber circle Seahenge was discovered, along with other relics which had been preserved for thousands of years by the peat beds which lie beneath the sands.

There are also sand dunes, salt marsh and freshwater pools, while the site also has a cafe and visitor centre, where people can find out more about the beach and its wildlife.

The survey can be accessed via tinyurl.com/yxfpdh2r.



