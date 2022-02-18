News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Bid lodged to create new neighbourhood forum for part of city

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:31 AM February 18, 2022
Anglia Square and Magdalen Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anglia Square and Magdalen Street would be covered by the new forum. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Plans to create a new neighbourhood forum in a part of Norwich where hundreds of homes could be built, have been lodged with City Hall.

The Norwich Over The Wensum (NOW) group wants to develop of plan for the neighbourhood area, which would cover the central northern part of the city.

It would include areas such as Anglia Square, St Augustine's Street, Colegate, Duke Street, Magdalen Street, Oak Street, Magpie Road and Bull Close Road.

Norwich City Council has launched a consultation to get comments and feedback on the group's application.

If the application is approved, the forum can start to prepare a neighbourhood plan to set out a vision for the area and shape developments in their community.

Plans to develop the Anglia Square area, with up to 1,100 homes, are due to be lodged around Easter time.

The consultation runs until Friday, March 25 and is at www.norwich.gov.uk/consultations

