New group formed to help shape how area of Norwich is developed

An area of Norwich where thousands of new homes could be built is to get a new neighbourhood forum to give people more say over what happens where they live and work.

The new group, known as Norwich Over The Wensum Neighbourhood Forum, would cover the central northern part of the city.

The forum would work to draw up a neighbourhood plan for the area, which extends from the river Wensum to Magpie and Bull Close Roads and from Oak Street to Whitefriars.

The area covered by the Norwich Over The Wensum Neighbourhood Forum. - Credit: Google Maps

Such a plan, which would help control what development would be acceptable in the area, would be put together after research and consultation to respond to current and future needs of people, businesses and community groups in the area.

Ultimately, it would be adopted following a public referendum, with all those living and working within the area eligible to vote in the referendum.

And it is an area which could see major changes in the years ahead, not least because of the mooted redevelopment of Anglia Square, where hundreds of homes could be built.

Anglia Square and Magdalen Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Judith Ford, who lives in the area and is a member of the steering group which is helping to set up the forum, said: "Since we began discussing the idea of forming a neighbourhood forum earlier in the year we have had a great response from local people and all those who care about this area of the city.

"We are looking forward to working as a forum, thinking together about how we can respond to the needs of the area and help develop a sustainable and high-quality place to live and work in."

Issues the forum is likely to explore include the need for housing which meets local need, more social infrastructure and facilities, air pollution, how new schemes fit with existing architecture and the need for sustainable communities.

The forum will hold its inaugural general meeting, online via Zoom, at 6pm on Thursday, November 18.

Information on how to register to attend the general meeting, and details of the forum, can be found at www.norwichoverthewensum.org.uk