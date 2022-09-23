New date for decision over £50m+ Thickthorn roundabout revamp
- Credit: Mike Page
A new deadline date has been set for a decision on the multi-million pound revamp of one of Norfolk's busiest junctions.
A decision on whether major changes to Thickthorn junction, on the edge of Norwich, can go ahead had been due to be made this week.
Newly appointed transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan had been due to decide on Tuesday, September 20, whether to grant National Highways development consent for the £50m to £100m scheme.
But the decision was put on ice at the 11th hour.
The Department for Transport announced a decision on the scheme, where the A11 and A47 meet near Hethersett, had been put on hold due to the national period of mourning following the death of the Queen.
In a written statement to parliament, Mrs Trevelyan has announced that the deadline for her to make a decision has been extended until Friday, October 14.
The plans include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, which will take motorists beneath both roads before re-joining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the Thickthorn roundabout.
The changes would also see a segregated left-hand turn added to those travelling eastbound on the A47, a new footbridge and a fourth lane on the southern part of the junction.
What planning inspector Matthew Shrigley has recommended for the £50m to £100m scheme will not be known until Mrs Trevelyan makes her decision.
She could choose to agree with Mr Shrigley's recommendation, or could go against his recommendation - as happened with the rejected plans for Anglia Square in Norwich two years ago.
If permission is granted, National Highways had hoped to start work early next year.
Two other A47 schemes - the dualling of 1.6 miles of the road between Blofield and North Burlingham and five-and-a-half miles of road between Easton and North Tuddenham - have been granted consent in recent months.
However, both those schemes could end up before judges in the High Court, if environmentalist Andrew Boswell's legal challenges to them lead to judicial reviews.