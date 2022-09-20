Decision over Thickthorn roundabout revamp delayed at the 11th hour

A decision over a revamp for Thickthorn roundabout has been delayed - Credit: Mike Page

The decision on whether a multi-million pound revamp of the Thickthorn junction on the edge of Norwich can go ahead has been postponed at the 11th hour.

Newly appointed transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan had been due to decide on Tuesday, September 20, whether to grant National Highways development consent for major changes to one of Norfolk's busiest junctions.

Transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Credit: PA

But the Department for Transport announced on Tuesday afternoon that a decision on the scheme, where the A11 and A47 meet near Hethersett, will not be made, following the national mourning period after the death of the Queen.

The department stated: "Given the National Mourning Period, the original decision date of September 20 will now be postponed.

"A Statement to Parliament setting a new deadline for a decision will be made as soon as possible."

Thickthorn Roundabout - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The plans include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, which will take motorists beneath both roads before rejoining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the Thickthorn roundabout.

The changes would also see a segregated left-hand turn added to those travelling eastbound on the A47, a new footbridge and a fourth lane on the southern part of the junction.

What planning inspector Matthew Shrigley has recommended for the £50m to £100m scheme will not be known until Mrs Trevelyan makes her decision.

Thickthorn Roundabout - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She could choose to agree with Mr Shrigley's recommendation, or could go against his recommendation - as happened with the rejected plans for Anglia Square in Norwich two years ago.

A spokesman for National Highways “We understand and wholeheartedly respect the decision to postpone the announcement of the development consent order regarding Thickthorn junction due to the period of national mourning.

“We remain confident that our proposals to improve the junction will reduce congestion, improve journey times and, most importantly, make the road safer."

Two other A47 schemes - the dualling of 1.6 miles of the road between Blofield and North Burlingham and five-and-a-half miles of road between Easton and North Tuddenham - have been granted consent in recent months.

However, both those schemes could end up before judges in the High Court, if environmentalist Andrew Boswell's legal challenges to them lead to judicial reviews.