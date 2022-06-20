New cycle schemes in Norwich and Great Yarmouth - but others miss out

New cycle lanes will be created in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston - Credit: Archant

New cycle lanes will be installed on streets in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston - but there is anger that other parts of the county have missed out.

Norfolk County Council had asked the government for £2.5m from its Active Travel Fund, set up during the pandemic, to encourage people to walk and cycle.

But the Department for Transport awarded the council only £955,000, which means just three of the 11 proposed schemes can go ahead.

And the council has now revealed which schemes can proceed. They are:

* £625,000 for new cycle lanes in Mile Cross Road in Norwich, from the Drayton Road roundabout to the Aylsham Road junction and from the roundabout to Havers Road.

* New cycle lanes in Great Yarmouth's Jellicoe Road, costing £150,000.

* £180,000 for new zebra crossings and cycle lanes in Gorleston's Middleton Road.

But it means money is not available for a number of other schemes, including:

* A new £235,000 toucan crossing in Hamburg Way in King's Lynn.

* £300,000 for "shared use facilities" in Holt Road, Horsford.

* A £100,000 zebra crossing in Quebec Road in Dereham.

* £150,000 for a wider footpath in Hunstanton's Cromer Road.

* £450,000 to improve footpaths between Dersingham and Ingoldisthorpe.

Lana Hempsall, Norfolk County Council's member champion for sustainable transport

Lana Hempsall, the Conservative-controlled council's member champion for sustainable transport, said: "All of our Active Travel programme supports our goals as a council to reduce congestion on our roads and tackle the effects of climate change through improved access to alternative means of travel.”

Graham Carpenter, Conservative candidate for Yarmouth North and Central.

Conservative Graham Carpenter, who represents Yarmouth North and Central, welcomed the Jellicoe Road scheme as a "very positive outcome for the residents of Great Yarmouth".

Rob Colwell, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Gaywood South

But Liberal Democrat Rob Colwell, who represents Gaywood South in King's Lynn, said: "Yet again, King's Lynn and West Norfolk loses out and are ignored by the county council.

"It is not right that these much needed schemes for footpath widening in Hunstanton and Dersingham, and a toucan crossing in King's Lynn have been declared not important enough."