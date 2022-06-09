Norfolk's cycling and walking schemes to be shelved

The Department for Transport only awarded Norfolk £955,000 of the £2.5m it sought for cycling and walking improvements - Credit: PA

A number of Norfolk schemes to get people walking and cycling look set to be shelved, after the government awarded only £955,000 of £2.5m sought for the projects.

Norfolk County Council had asked the government for the money from its Active Travel Fund, set up during the coronavirus pandemic to encourage people to walk and cycle.

But the Department for Transport has awarded the council less than 40pc of the cash asked for, which means only three schemes can go ahead.

The council has yet to reveal which schemes those will be, saying it remains in talks with Active Travel England, the government agency with responsibility for improving cycling and walking standards.

Projects the council wanted money for included:

* £450,000 to improve footpaths between Dersingham and Ingoldisthorpe.

* £595,000 for a new cycle lane and zebra crossing at Mile Cross Road in Norwich.

* A new £235,000 toucan crossing in Hamburg Way in King's Lynn.

* A new £150,000 cycle lane in Great Yarmouth's Jellicoe Road and £180,000 for lanes in Middleton Road.

* £300,000 for "shared use facilities" in Holt Road, Horsford.

* A £100,000 zebra crossing in Quebec Road in Dereham.

* £150,000 for a wider footpath in Hunstanton's Cromer Road.

Rob Colwell, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Gaywood South, raised the issue at a meeting of the council's Conservative-controlled cabinet on Monday (June 6).

He asked which schemes would go ahead and which would not, with Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure replying it was too soon to say.

A council spokesman said: “The level of grant awarded should allow us to potentially deliver three of the schemes put forward in our original bid, but we are currently working closely with the newly formed Active Travel England to ensure those selected are fully compliant with the requirements of the funding.

“Once this process has been completed we will be in a position to announce which proposals we intend to progress and conduct further public engagement with relevant local communities.”

Previous Norfolk Active Travel Fund projects include a new crossing in King's Lynn's Gaywood Road and a cycle lane in St William's Way in Norwich.