Former military man appointed as council's new chairman

Mike Nairn is the new chairman of Breckland Council - Credit: Breckland Council

A Conservative councillor with a military background has been elected as a district council's new chairman.

Mike Nairn, ward member for Bedingfeld in south-west Norfolk, was chosen by members of Breckland Council at its annual general meeting on Thursday (May 19).

He makes the step up, having served as vice-chairman in 2021/22.

Peter Wilkinson has been elected as the new vice-chairman of Breckland Council - Credit: Danielle Booden

Meanwhile, Peter Wilkinson - a fellow Tory and representative for the nearby Narborough ward - has been appointed as the council's new vice-chairman.

Mr Nairn's has a strong military background, serving in the army during the late-1960s into the mid-1970s.

He has been an active member at Breckland since his election in 2012 and, prior to becoming a councillor, was previously chairman at Suffolk West Citizens Advice.

Mr Nairn was upbeat over the district's prospects, and said he was keen to celebrate the individuals and groups whose work sometimes goes under the radar.

"It is a real privilege to be elected to this position and I look forward to championing our local businesses and communities across the region," he added.

Mike Nairn has been elected as the new chairman of Breckland Council - Credit: Breckland Council

"I am particularly keen over the next 12 months to help shine a light on our wonderful community heroes, whose generous voluntary work for the community or loved ones often goes under the radar.

"Our businesses and local market towns are now bouncing back from the pandemic, and I want to show my support and use my experience to help our businesses come back even stronger, providing support, securing prosperity and developing new jobs within Breckland."

In keeping with tradition, Mr Nairn will dedicate time to a good cause during his tenure at the helm.

He has opted to support a number of groups helping young people, especially those affected by the pandemic and social isolation.

Roy Brame, town and district councillor at the Thomas Paine statue in Thetford. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Nairn takes over the chairmanship from Thetford Castle councillor Roy Brame, who said: "Serving the residents and local businesses as chairman at Breckland Council has been an amazing experience and a true privilege.

"I have been honoured by the support I received and wish councillor Nairn my best wishes for his term in office."