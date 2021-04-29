Breckland elects new council chairman

Published: 5:58 PM April 29, 2021

Roy Brame has been selected as the new council chairman at Breckland District Council - Credit: Archant

Breckland Council has virtually handed over the chain of office to a new chairman for the first time in two years.

At the council’s annual meeting on Thursday, Roy Brame was selected as the new council chairman.

Mr Brame replaces Lynda Turner, who served an extended two-year term due to the pandemic.

He was nominated by Ed Colman, who said: “Councillor Brame is a credit as a local councillor, he is unwavering in his commitment to his residents and he has been a dependable vice-chairman over the past two years.”

Roy Brame, mayor of Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Brame said: “It is a real privilege to represent Breckland and I look forward to championing the entire district as a destination for tourists and residents to enjoy as well as an area where people and businesses can thrive.”

It is traditional for the chairman to support a charity during their tenure and Mr Brame has decided to dedicate his time supporting mental health charities for armed forces personnel and local young people.

Councillors from across the political divide rushed to thank Ms Turner for her service, led by the council leader, Sam Chapman- Allen.

Mr Chapman-Allen said: “Thank you for your fortitude over the last two years, you did it with style, grace, professionalism and a sense of complete commitment from start to finish.”

Ms Turner said her time in office had been “an absolute privilege”, although the two years could not have been more different as Covid-19 restrictions were imposed.

“I’ve met so many remarkable residents over the past two years, both in person and via Zoom, from World War Two veterans to church and charity leaders and from civic receptions to royal visits,” she said.

“Above all, I have been touched by the community spirit on show and the resilience shown by all during the pandemic.

“Residents, elected members and officers of the Council have all pulled together to look after each other and their communities. The people of Breckland should be very proud of themselves.”

Mike Nairn, who represents the Bedingfield ward, was appointed vice-chairman.