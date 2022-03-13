Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Cameras could be used to enforce a wider range of traffic offences. - Credit: Antony Kelly

A string of streets in Norwich and Great Yarmouth where law breaking drivers could be caught by new cameras and fined up to £70 has been revealed.

Dereham Road, Carrow Road, Gentleman's Walk and King Street in Norwich, plus Regent Road in Yarmouth, could all be covered by cameras to catch motorists violating existing vehicle bans.

From this summer, local authorities outside London and Cardiff will be able to issue penalty notices for 'moving traffic offences'.

That includes driving in pedestrian zones or mandatory cycle lanes, stopping in a yellow box junction, making an illegal turn or heading the wrong way on a one-way street.

Norfolk County Council has asked transport secretary Grant Shapps for new powers to use traffic monitoring cameras to catch drivers flouting the rules.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps. - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Six weeks of consultation over the council's plans has started, and County Hall has revealed which roads it would like to install cameras on, and the reasons behind their decision.

These are:

Norwich

Cameras could catch drivers violating the pedestrian only zone in Gentlemans Walk in Norwich. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Gentlemen’s Walk – pedestrian/cycle zone with access for loading only permitted between 5pm and 10am every day (likely to change to 4pm to 10am soon), which is often violated by vehicles during the busiest parts of the day.

Carrow Road – enforcing the right turn ban on to King Street during morning and evening peak times in order to ease congestion.

King Street – the right turn ban on to Carrow Hill during peak times.

Martineau Lane – the right turn ban to Europa Way industrial estate on the outer ring road.

Cameras could enforce bus lanes on Dereham Road. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

Dereham Road - enforcing bus lane violations near Norwich Road and Marl Pit Lane.

Great Yarmouth

Regent Road in Great Yarmouth, where cameras could catch drivers unlawfully using the road. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Regent Road – a pedestrian zone with access for loading only during quieter periods of the day, which is often violated by vehicles.

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, urged people to fill in the online feedback form.

He said: "This feedback will help shape our plans and help inform councillors’ decisions on any application we might want to make to the government for enforcement powers in these locations.”

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Motoring organisations have warned councils should not wield powers over-enthusiastically.

The public consultation, at www.norfolk.citizenspace.com/consultation/your-views-on-the-enforcement-of-traffic-movement, runs until April 25.