Drivers could be hit with extra £70 fines under new council powers

Drivers in Norfolk could be hit with fines of up to £70 for a range of further traffic offences - if a council decides to seek extra powers.

From this summer, local authorities outside London and Cardiff will be able to dish out penalty notices for what are known as 'moving traffic offences'.

That includes driving in a mandatory cycle lane, stopping in a yellow box junction, making an illegal turn or heading the wrong way on a one-way street.

Norfolk County Council is considering asking transport secretary Grant Shapps to get those powers.

But motoring organisations have raised concerns councils could use the fines to rake in cash.

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, has tasked officers with exploring whether Norfolk should apply for powers.

Officers will determine costs, identify potential locations and carry out six weeks of public consultation before any decision.

The expectation is that enforcement should only target problem locations, where previous improvements to signage has not resolved the issue.

Mr Wilby said: "There is evidence to suggest that similar measures in London have improved traffic flow and reduced the number of injuries.

"In Norfolk, we see a potential value in enforcing against certain traffic violations that have an impact on bus journey times, walking and cycling safety, air quality or result in significant damage to infrastructure.”

If the council does get powers, it would be able to enforce them using cameras, similar to how bus gate enforcement is carried out.

A Freedom of Information Act request revealed drivers paid out more than £280,000 between October 2020 and October 2021 after they were snapped by cameras covering bus lanes.

And motoring organisations said councils should not wield powers over-enthusiastically.

Simon Williams, RAC spokesman, said: “We’re fearful that some authorities may be over-enthusiastic in using their new powers for revenue raising reasons, to the detriment of drivers.

"Drivers who blatantly ignore signage or highway rules should expect penalties, but there are instances which are not always clear-cut.

“For example, large yellow box junctions can be particularly problematic to get across without stopping, often due to their design, so it’s important common sense is applied rather than instantly issuing penalties to drivers.

"The first thing councils should do is review the road layout at these junctions to make sure drivers can negotiate them at all times, but especially at busy periods."

Luke Bosdet, AA spokesman, said people caught for the first time should be issued with an initial warning, rather than a fine.

And he said if an enforced location led to a significant number of fines, that would show the council should redesign the location or improve signage, rather than continue making money from penalty notices.