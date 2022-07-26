Have your say on drastic mobile library cuts

Cuts have been agreed for Norfolk’s mobile libraries that will see two fewer vehicles and some stops no longer called at. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

People are being asked to share their thoughts on drastic cuts to rural mobile library services.

Last month Norfolk County Council announced it was looking to slash mobile library budgets in half as part of a move to save £13m from it's budget.

It now wants the public's thoughts on possible cuts to routes, what is important to people using the service and whether better digital services are needed.

But Labour has criticised the consultation because County Hall has already decided to reduce the budget, which is set to be cut from £422,000 to £200,000.

Six mobile libraries are operated by the county council, stopping outside playgroups, schools, care homes and traveller sites.

There are currently 1,304 stops and time spent at each stop ranges from 10 minutes to an hour.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said there were difficult decisions to be made and the authority must make the best use of its resources.

She said: “There may be an opportunity to make better use of our fantastic range of digital services such as eBooks, audiobooks and online newspapers.

"We can also encourage people to learn how to use digital devices to help with everyday matters as well as offering a wider choice of reading materials.

"We are interested in working more widely with partners to get the most out of the service.

“It’s really important that people have their say, so we’d like to hear from as many people who use our mobile libraries as possible.”

However, Chrissie Rumsby, Labour lead on libraries and community services, has criticised the consultation.

She said: "This is not really a consultation. They have decided to halve the budget and this is avoiding responsibility for the consequences.

"Their priorities are wrong – they can find endless amounts to pay interest on borrowing for vanity projects but not vital community services."

Ms Rumsby said Labour wanted to invest in mobile libraries and potentially expand them to include more services, such as health checks, advice and post office services.

The consultation runs until September 14. You can take part at norfolk.citizenspace.com/consultation/mobilelibraries.

Norfolk county council needs to save £60m next year in 2023/24 to balance its budget. Other proposed cuts include shutting recycling centres one day a week.