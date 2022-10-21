Derision from Downham over fate of MP Liz Truss

Downham Market was nigh-on deserted under drizzly skies as the storm clouds finally broke over the local MP.

Retired civil servant David Fleming, 72, heard the news in the town's Conservative Club, where Liz Truss has so far failed to ingratiate herself with members.

"It was never a question of if she'd resign but when," he said. "She was fine as a trade secretary, fine as a foreign secretary but when she became prime minister it was a promotion too far.

"She landed herself in a position beyond her station."

Christine Fleming said she thought Liz Truss was hounded out - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Fleming's wife Christine, also 72, disagreed as the couple set off up Bridge Street with their shopping.

"I liked her," she said. "I think she was hounded out. The woman was trying to do her best and they just didn't give her a chance."

Workers in one of the town's bevvy of charity shops were less than charitable about their MP.

"She was useless, absolutely useless," said Florence, 75. "She's our MP and people don't even know what she looks like around here."

A drizzly Downham Market on the afternoon the town's MP Liz Truss resigned as prime minister - Credit: Chris Bishop

Florence didn't think there would be a general election, but there was another elephant in the room as customers thumbed through rails of clothes and shelves of dog-eared books.

"I don't think there should be an election, I don't think they will," she said. "Just as long as Boris doesn't come back, he was just an embarrassment."

Colleague Karen, 59, said: "She was never going to last, was she?

"She's very unpopular around here. People have emailed her and heard nothing back or just got a generic reply.

"She was minister for agriculture at one time. The thing is, this is a farming area and I think she's rubbed a lot of people up the wrong way."

By the kitchen store, shopper Maria, 58, was not convinced her MP was capable of stepping up to the plate in the first place.

"She just jumped into it, obviously thinking she could do it," she said. "But I don't think she had a clue really."