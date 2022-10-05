No love lost for Liz Truss at her local Tory club

The empty bar at the Conservative Club in Downham Market, as Liz Truss's conference speech got under way in BIrmingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Liz Truss' political career was forged in the Conservative clubs of south west Norfolk, where she saw off the so-called Turnip Taliban. As she delivered her first conference speech as prime minister, CHRIS BISHOP went along to Downham Market's Tory club and found some lingering hostility to the new PM

As Norfolk's first prime minister in 280 years took to the stage at the Conservative Party Conference to deliver her maiden speech as leader, it is fair to say that the mood back home was hardly rapturous.

At Downham Market and Clackclose Conservative club - in Liz Truss' home town - there was just one regular propping up the bar of the Bridge Street club, as the South West Norfolk MP started her speech on the television in the corner.

"I'm not a Conservative or anything like that," he said.

"I'm a member because it's good grub and cheap beer."

There were posters on the noticeboard for country and western music nights and pie and mash suppers (with dessert).

A wrinkled portrait of Ms Truss was tucked away around the corner under the swirly Artex ceiling.

"She's not that popular around here," the man went on. "I mean she lives in Downham Market and she's used this club what - maybe three times in five years, usually when there's an election on.

"Now Gillian Shephard, Baroness Shephard, she used to be in here regularly on Friday nights. She'd be in here talking to people, asking them how they were, if there was anything wrong."

A brass plaque in another room named after the legendary former South West Norfolk MP Paul Hawkins proclaims it was opened by Baroness Shephard, then secretary of state for employment as well as South West Norfolk MP, after Mr Hawkins died in 1993.

Liz Truss gets into her stride on the conference stage - watched by two regulars on the big screen at Downham Market Conservative Club - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ms Truss, who followed the Baroness's replacement Christopher Fraser as her party's hope for the 2010 election did not go down too well in the area at the start of her time here.

After she was selected the previous year, constituency bigwigs - labelled the Turnip Taliban by the national press - called for Ms Truss to be booted out of the candidacy because of a historic affair.

But the then Tory leader David Cameron stuck by her and she survived the onslaught.

Thirteen years on - and four elections later - it seems she still has a way to go to win over some of the locals. Perhaps the Turnip Taliban is stirring once more...

As Ms Truss got back into her stride after her conference speech was interrupted by an anti-fracking protestor, a second regular walked into the Conservative Club.

As the barmaid plonked his usual on the bar, he looked up at the TV and shrugged: "Hasn't she resigned yet?

"The mistakes she keeps making, she keeps promising people things and not delivering. I wish they'd given that Penny Mordaunt the job."

When the subject moves on from the Conservative leadership to how many times the current incumbent has been sighted in the club, the man swears it's only once, not three times.

"She's not very well-liked in Downham," he goes on. "She doesn't use the club, she doesn't go round the town, she's never knocked on my door and we're all Conservatives down my part of town."

The 78-year-old, who described himself as a lifelong Conservative voter, said he was still pondering his choice at the next poll.

Back at the bar, the conversation moves from the likely outcome of the next election to the lottery machine in the corner, which reportedly delivered a £150-winning ticket to a female member the previous evening. Was it worth another punt?

"Go on then," the man said, handing the barmaid a tenner from his wallet for change for the machine, as Ms Truss finished her speech to tumultuous applause from the party faithful.

A repeat win must have been long odds, but, if the polls are to be believed, so too are the prospects of Ms Truss' long term survival in Number 10.







