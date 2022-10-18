Local Tories on whether Liz Truss can cling on in Number 10

Prime minister Liz Truss is fighting to save her premiership after the bulk of her economic strategy was ripped up - and speculation is mounting over a Tory coup to force her to quit.

The South West Norfolk MP's new chancellor Jeremy Hunt, announced he would scale back the energy support package and scrap "almost all" the tax cuts announced by his sacked predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt - Credit: PA

Those economic plans were extensively trailed by Ms Truss during her leadership campaign - and her credibility to continue has been questioned by some within her own party.

Under current party rules Ms Truss is protected from a leadership challenge for 12 months, but that could be overturned if enough Tory MPs demand change.

Ms Truss became prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut tax, and the wholesale abandonment of the policies has left her fighting for her job after just six weeks.

Five Tory MPs have publicly called for Ms Truss to stand down, although none in Norfolk or Waveney have gone that far.

Former Broadland MP Keith Simpson. - Credit: Luke Powell

However, former Norfolk Conservative MP Keith Simpson has said Ms Truss is now "dead in the water" and the current state of his party has left him more depressed than at any time since he joined the Tories more than 50 years ago.

Mr Simpson, ex-MP for Mid Norfolk and Broadland, said: "I have been active in the Conservative party since 1967 and I have seen everything you can possibly think of during that period, but this is the most depressed I have been.

"I thought that, when the party members selected Iain Duncan Smith as leader that was the nadir, but it has got worse."

On Ms Truss's future, Mr Simpson said: "I just feel that, however absurd it will look to the public to have to replace her so soon, she is dead in the water."

Former North West Norfolk MP Henry Bellingham - Credit: Matthew Usher

But Henry Bellingham, former Conservative MP for North West Norfolk said: "I think the vast majority of Conservatives absolutely buy into her vision for more growth."

He said there had been a "degree of naivety" over the way the mini-budget had been announced, without preparation for the markets.

He said: "I think we’ve had a very big setback, but I hope and pray that she will survive. I’m a great supporter of her and I think what one shouldn’t do with Liz Truss is underestimate her."

Meanwhile, Baroness Shephard, MP for South West Norfolk - the constituency now held by Ms Truss - from 1987 to 2005, said she was "disappointed" with the way her successor's premiership has unfolded.

She said: "I am very disappointed. She began with her customary energy, enthusiasm and exceptional capacity for hard work.

"There has, no doubt, been outside factors like the pandemic and the world economic situation, but she would have been aware of those.

"I think the way she put it, that she tried to go too quickly, is possibly the best way to look at it.

"Mrs Thatcher was her idol. It's always as well to look back at what Mrs Thatcher said about the economy. One is that you must have sound money and the second is that you must balance the books.

"She has certainly given her leadership campaign and this period her all. And that is why I am sad."

Peter Aldous, Waveney MP - Credit: Archant

Peter Aldous, Waveney MP said the prime minister's role may need to be considered at the end of October, once Mr Hunt has set out the government's fiscal plan.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith - Credit: PA

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who became work and pensions secretary in Ms Truss's government, said: "Liz Truss and the new chancellor have been right to adapt when it was needed and have taken the steps that are needed for stability."

Great Yarmouth Conservative MP and justice secretary Brandon Lewis said the government had "made necessary changes" to its growth plan, but remained "committed to long-term reform and economic growth".

George Freeman - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

George Freeman, Mid-Norfolk Conservative MP said it was not time for "political games".

He said: "This is no time for political games or one-upmanship. We need cool heads and calm leadership to restore stability.

"The cabinet must agree with the prime minister and new chancellor an economic Plan B which the markets and public can have confidence in. Quickly."

Jerome Mayhew - Credit: Danielle Booden

Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew said: "I think the appointment of Jeremy Hunt was inspired.

"He has, over the course of the weekend, regained control of the narrative and corrected the mistakes of the mini-budget.

“The hardest thing in politics is to change tack. Liz Truss has not been afraid to take the right decisions for the country, irrespective of any political hit.”