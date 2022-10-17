News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jeremy Hunt scales back energy bill support and ditches tax cuts

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:59 AM October 17, 2022
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced the government's new plans, including reversing much of the mini-budget

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt has dramatically scaled back support for household energy bills and ditched tax cuts promised by his predecessor. 

In an emergency statement, Mr Hunt said the energy price guarantee will end in April after which the government will look to target help on those most in need.

He said that he is abandoning plans to cut the basic rate of tax by 1p – which had been due to be brought forward to April – and that it would remain at 20p in the pound until the country can afford to reduce it.

The cut in dividend tax promised by his predecessor will also go, along with VAT-free shopping for overseas tourists, the freeze on alcohol duty and the easing of the IR35 rules for the self-employed.

Mr Hunt said the tax measures alone would bring in £32 billion after economists estimated the government was facing a £60 billion black hole in the public finances.

In a televised statement, the chancellor – who only took office on Friday – warned of more “tough” decisions to come.

“Governments cannot eliminate volatility in markets but they can play their part and we will do so,” he said.

