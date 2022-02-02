We asked people in Norwich what they thought of 'levelling up', and the idea of a Mayor of Norfolk. - Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Noah Vickers/PA Wire/Steffan Rousseau

As the government begins to detail its plans for levelling up - including a potential Mayor of Norfolk and devolved powers - Local Democracy Reporter NOAH VICKERS asked people in Norwich what they thought of the ideas.

Hugo Malik, a market trader, said: "It's all smoke and mirrors. It was an election slogan along with Get Brexit Done."

Hugo Malik - Credit: Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Asked whether he would be in favour of a Mayor of Norfolk, he said: "Absolutely not, because it means for a lot of areas, it's just them [the Conservative government] trying to turn areas blue [Conservative], because Norfolk would always have a blue mayor."

He said he was worried about more powers for a Norfolk mayor resulting in fewer powers for district authorities, such as Labour-controlled Norwich City Council.

Annie Granger, 23, who lives in Norwich and works for a local business, said: "I don't really have a view on it. The things that they say, I've stopped listening - because there's so many of these catchphrases, and I'm sick of it."

Annie Granger - Credit: Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Giannis Kaidas, a 20-year-old chef, said: "I haven't heard of it [levelling up] before.

"I think that a more centralised power structure is beneficial when important decisions that will affect the country are made.

Giannis Kaidas - Credit: Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

"From my experience, looking at other places in Europe that have more decentralised governments, sometimes it can take a long time to get things done. There's a lot of compromise, so in that sense, to have it more centralised could be beneficial."

Asked whether he supported the idea of a mayor of Norfolk, he said: "I think it would depend on what those decisions and powers are. Is it really necessary?"

Rosemary Nicholson, a market trader said: "I haven't heard of the phrase... and I've not really thought about it really."

Rosemary Nicholson - Credit: Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

But she added that she didn't "think much of" prime minister Boris Johnson, and that it could be good to have a locally-elected mayor wielding powers that have, until now, been exercised by the government.

Abby Brooks, a 30-year-old data specialist who lives in Norwich, said: "I don't know, I think it's hard to understand the benefits really, because it seems so far removed from us at the moment.

Abby Brooks - Credit: Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

"I think we're a bit forgotten about here, aren't we? We're a bit out of the way, so I think it's hard to understand how it would benefit us, and how it would work."

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "What I understand it [levelling up] to mean is that there are many parts of this country that feel they have far less investment being given to them, through whatever the government has the power to do."

Asked what she thought of the idea of having a Mayor of Norfolk, she said: "In principle, I think there's plenty going for it.

"I'm doubtful as to whether the resources and powers would necessarily go with it, so I'd be more interested in seeing the detail."