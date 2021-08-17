£25m town deal set to be signed and sealed

Published: 1:09 PM August 17, 2021

A £25m 'town deal' to regenerate King's Lynn could be signed and sealed next week.

Lynn is one of 101 communities across the country to be offered government funding for regeneration projects.

Its bid included restoring the waterfront, refurbishing the Guildhall of St George, improvements to the town centre and more opportunities for young people.

Funding for each project will be released once a business case has been agreed. West Norfolk council's ruling cabinet and the town deal board which submitted the successful application will sign off details of each project when they meet next week.

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday, August 24 and the board will the following day. Agreeing and submitting the projects is the next step in securing the funding.

A report to councillors says refurbishment works to the St George's Guildhall has been earmarked for £4.8n from the town deal. It says the work will require a £750,000 from the council and £3.32m from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

You may also want to watch:

Two previous applications for lottery funding to restore the guildhall have been turned down. The report to councillors notes: "Officers will continue to secure external funding where possible for the project but confirmation of a fall back position should this not come to fruition is required in order to complete the business case and secure the release of the town deal funds for the project."

The original projects submitted as part of the deal have been reviewed in line with changes to other schemes and factors including the impact of Covid and the decision to build fewer homes and not construct a bridge across a railway line as part of the Gaywood Parkway development.

The government has requested that schemes are prioritised so that those that can have a full business case ready within three months can be fast-tracked, while the business cases for the others are being developed before the deadline of June, 2022.

The report to councillors says improvements to the town centre, including tree planting and new street furniture and support and new training opportunities for young people and adults can both be fast-tracked.