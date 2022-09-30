Concern over new leisure centre's impact on parking

The Southend car park in Hunstanton is the preferred location for the new centre - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans to replace the Oasis leisure centre in Hunstanton with a new facility have raised fears over the impact on parking.

West Norfolk Borough Council is submitting a bid for £19.8m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund, which it hopes will help pay for the £28.8m project.

The council plans to replace the existing Oasis leisure centre with a new facility - Credit: Ian Burt

The authority has not yet decided where to build the new leisure centre, but has said the town’s Southend car park is the preferred option.

An indicative image of how the pool at Hunstanton's new leisure centre could look. The final design is yet to be determined. - Credit: Alliance Leisure Services and Saunders Boston Architects

At a Monday cabinet meeting, independent councillor Chris Morley said he feared that using that location would have a “serious impact” on parking in the town.

Independent councillor Chris Morley - Credit: Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Richard Blunt, the authority’s Conservative cabinet member for finance, agreed that the scheme is “a very big project that needs to be considered very carefully, across the whole of west Norfolk”.

Conservative councillor Richard Blunt - Credit: Archant

The council’s Conservative deputy leader Graham Middleton agreed that if the car park is used, “we need to jump quite quickly on to understanding a wider car parking strategy for the town”.

Conservative councillor Graham Middleton - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

The cabinet agreed to work with Hunstanton Town Council to look more closely at what would be the best site for the new centre.