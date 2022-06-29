Council to submit £20m bid for town's new leisure centre

An indicative image of how the pool at Hunstanton's new leisure centre could look. The final design is yet to be determined. - Credit: Alliance Leisure Services and Saunders Boston Architects

Plans to build a brand new £29m leisure centre in Hunstanton - complete with a six-lane swimming pool, fitness studios and bowling lawn - have taken a major step forward.

West Norfolk Borough Council has said it will seek some £20m from the government’s ‘Levelling Up’ fund to help it pay for the new facility, which would replace the town’s existing Oasis seafront centre.

The new two-storey building is proposed to include a 25m six-lane swimming pool, smaller learner pool and a separate ‘splash pad’ for infants and toddlers.

The ground floor could also include a larger cafe than in the existing centre, as well as a four-rink bowling lawn.

An indicative image of how the interior of the new leisure centre in Hunstanton could look. The final design is not yet agreed. - Credit: Alliance Leisure Services and Saunders Boston Architects

The first floor is meanwhile proposed to include two fitness studios and a cycle studio.

The new centre will be built in a separate, currently unknown, location to the existing centre, which will remain in use while the new one is being built.

An indicative image showing how the interior of the new leisure centre in Hunstanton could look. A final design is yet to be agreed. - Credit: Alliance Leisure Services and Saunders Boston Architects

A council officer told a meeting of the authority’s regeneration and development panel the relocation would create an opportunity for "something really transformational for Hunstanton" on the seafront.

“There’s no plans around that yet, but it does then allow that site to be opened up, so we will need to come back with further discussion around that," she added.

The existing Oasis Centre in Hunstanton would be retained while a new leisure centre for the town is built. - Credit: Ian Burt

The council intends to “explore options” to source the remaining required £9m for the project, including the possibility of borrowing it from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB).

In a letter of support, local Conservative MP James Wild said: “I was delighted to help secure approval for the £25m King’s Lynn Town Deal, and good progress is being made on the detailed business cases for those projects.

James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

“I am therefore keen to ensure that other parts of North West Norfolk benefit from the Levelling Up Fund and the government’s agenda to spread opportunity.”

Mr Wild said the ageing building was designed originally to support the summer economy, but there was now an opportunity to boost visitor numbers to the town throughout the year.

The bid was approved by the council’s cabinet at a meeting on Friday, June 24, who selected it instead of a proposed £8m set of improvements to the Nar Ouse Enterprise Zone in Lynn.

The authority said alternative funds could be sought for the latter project.

Once the bid has been submitted, the government will decide whether to grant the project its requested £20m.