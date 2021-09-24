News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Restaurant's alcohol licence delayed after late submission

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:34 AM September 24, 2021   
Roger Hickman restaurant's private upstairs room

Roger Hickman has applied for a full premises licence at his restaurant, including the upstairs private room - Credit: Anthony Kelly/ Andy Newman Associates

An upmarket city restaurant wanting to make better use of its private dining room by selling alcohol has had its licensing application delayed.

Roger Hickman, owner of his namesake's restaurant on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich, is asking the city council for a licence for his first-floor private cubby. 

Ahead of the meeting, he said it was a necessary move as part of his Covid recovery plan.

On Thursday, Norwich City Council's licensing committee delayed the application after a representative for Mr Hickman presented them with a late noise report.

Roger Hickman's Restaurant on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich. Photo: Andy Newman

Roger Hickman's Restaurant on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich. Photo: Andy Newman - Credit: andy newman

Chairman Ian Stutley described it as a "thick document", asking why it had been presented so late, forcing them to adjourn.

Mr Pickering, the agent acting on behalf of the applicant, said he had been given it on Thursday morning but he thought it had been prepared the week before.

Before closing the meeting, councillors raised concerns about the plans submitted to them.

Mr Stutely asked if customers would have to walk through the kitchen to get to the dining room as the plans suggested.

Councillor Sally Button added: "The way I looked at it is that the only access to the dining room - there's no door marked to the new dining room, one assumes there's a door there - is through the kitchen."

Sally Button, Labour candidate for Bowthorpe in Norwich City Council elections 2016. Pic: Submiited

Sally Button, Labour member for Bowthorpe in Norwich City Council - Credit: Submitted

Mr Pickering responded that it was an open kitchen.

Ms Button said: "My concern remains, that people, in order to access this dining area, will have to walk through a kitchen."

The plans also mislabeled rooms, with a dining room labelled as a living room and no windows marked on the plans.

Mr Stutely said they would discuss the issues when it comes back before the committee.

An objection to the plans was submitted to the committee from Mr Hickman's neighbour.

His concern is that the private dining room is right next to his living room.

Council documents reveal he doesn't just hear noise from the room, but can sometimes "interpret what people are saying".

He adds: "My concern is that licensing the private room until midnight seven days a week would make normal life in my house impossible."

Norwich City Council
Norwich News

