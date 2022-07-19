Gritters out as more Norfolk roads 'melt' amid heatwave

Roads in Norfolk are being treated with sand to stop them 'melting' in the heatwave - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Gritters are being sent out to 'dust' a number of Norfolk roads with sand, amid reports they are 'melting' in the hot weather.

Norfolk County Council confirmed it has inspected the B1108 Norwich Road in Watton after drivers reported the heat had damaged the road.

Sand will be 'dusted' on that road to act as a sun screen and prevent the asphalt from softening.

The council also confirmed gritters will be sent to Townhouse Road in Costessey, to treat the road from the bridge down to The Street roundabout.

The A140 to Hempnall village and A140 to Hapton were dusted on Tuesday morning.

Problems have been reported at Costessey Lane in Drayton and gritters will go out on Wednesday morning to treat it.

Brooke Road in Seething is also due to be inspected on Wednesday morning.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "Our highways teams have been monitoring sites across the county all day, and continue to do so, as well as reviewing reports from members of the public about specific locations or incidents."

Gritters were also reported to have gone out in Gorleston on Monday night.

Rick Green, chair of the Asphalt Industry Alliance, explained why the hot weather is causing issues on roads.

He said: “In order to perform well across all seasons, an asphalt road has to be able to cope with the extremes of road surface temperature we might see, which, in the UK can range from +60°C to -20°C; a significant challenge for design engineers.

“In extremely high temperatures the road surface doesn’t ‘melt’ but the bitumen in it can soften and the material particles become more ‘mobile’.

"The effect is most exaggerated on south-facing gradients but is usually limited to the top surface and doesn’t generally affect the structural integrity of the road.

"However, in prolonged periods of hot weather where the road is exposed to slow moving or stationary heavy traffic, the risk of permanent deformation of the surface increases.

“Ongoing research in modern road building materials is continuing to build both resilience and flexibility into the network, improving their performance across a wider temperature range."