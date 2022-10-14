'Unfit for office': general election call after Liz Truss sacks chancellor

Calls have been made for a general election after prime minister Liz Truss sacked her chancellor and announced a major u-turn on corporation tax.

And one of the region's Conservative MPs said it had been a "grave error" to have a mini-budget.

Admitting she had to change course after market turmoil, South West Norfolk MP Ms Truss announced on Friday that Jeremy Hunt would replace Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

She also reversed a key policy - which she was still supporting at PMQs on Wednesday during a question about the crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19pc to 25pc.

Political opponents said it showed the Conservatives were "unfit for office" and demanded a general election.

Steffan Aquarone, the Liberal Democrat's prospective parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk - Credit: Alex Broadway

Liberal Democrat Steffan Aquarone, his party's prospective parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk, said: "The latest u-turn from this chaotic Conservative government is just the latest example of why they are unfit for office. It’s time for a general election."

Adrian Ramsay, Green Party co-leader - Credit: Antony Kelly

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay, a former Norwich city councillor, said: "Liz Truss's short time as prime minister surely has to come to an end soon and we cannot have the Tories once again deciding for themselves who should be prime minister from a dwindling pool of talent. The country needs a general election.”

Waveney Conservative MP Peter Aldous - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

But the appointment of Mr Hunt was praised by Waveney Conservative MP Peter Aldous.

He said: "Jeremy was someone who I did vote for in the first round of this leadership contest because I felt he was an experienced person.

"He is level-headed and someone who should be back in government."

Mr Aldous added Mr Kwarteng had made a "grave error" in proceeding with the mini-budget.

Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor - Credit: PA

He said: "There wasn't a need to do that at that stage. It would have been far better to go into detail and take stock from advisors, then come out with a measured, responsible plan this week or next."

Conservative Norfolk MPs Brandon Lewis, Chloe Smith, George Freeman, Duncan Baker, Jerome Mayhew, James Wild and Richard Bacon were approached for comment, but have yet to respond.

Both Mr Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth and justice secretary and Ms Smith, Norwich North MP and work and pensions secretary tweeted their congratulations to Mr Hunt.