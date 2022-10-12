Liz Truss put on spot over QEH woes

Prime minister Liz Truss was put on the spot in parliament over the collapsing state of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - but failed to say if she would find the money to fix it within the next 12 months.

The roof of the hospital in King's Lynn is being supported by some 2,500 props to prevent it from falling down, but the government has yet to commit to a £862m rebuild.

Some of the 2,500 props preventing the ceiling from collapsing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

At prime minister's question time on Wednesday (October 12), Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper cited the QEH and other sites in a similar condition and asked: "Will the prime minister promise that every affected hospital will be given the money they need to fix these dangerous roofs in the next 12 months?"

It was shocking at #PMQs today to see the Prime Minister completely ignore my question about hospital roofs at risk of collapse.



The Govt must provide emergency funding now to protect staff and patients from these dangerous roofs. pic.twitter.com/ev2CsAiWIC — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) October 12, 2022

Ms Truss did not directly answer whether the QEH and other hospitals would get money, but said she wanted to correct Ms Cooper's assertion that the "botched budget" had led to "unfunded tax cuts" for rich companies.

She said: "What we are doing simply is not putting up corporation tax, it’s not a tax cut."

She said the way to get money for the NHS was by "having a strong economy, with companies investing and creating jobs".

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Meanwhile, North West Norfolk MP James Wild met new health minister Robert Jenrick to talk about the QEH and said it had been a "positive" meeting.