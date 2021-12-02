Councillor Ryves had argued that free car parking on Sundays would boost retail in King's Lynn (pictured) and Hunstanton. - Credit: Kristina McArthur, Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk

A proposal to introduce free car parking in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton over the Christmas period has again been rejected by the borough council.

Independent councillor Alun ‘Tom’ Ryves had in October asked that the council “show some leadership and support retail” by offering free parking in King’s Lynn - an idea which the council’s deputy leader dismissed, saying it was tried unsuccessfully in 2017.

At a Thursday meeting however, Mr Ryves returned with the idea in the form of a motion proposing free car parking at council car parks in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton from 9am to 5pm on each Sunday of December and the first Sunday of January.

Conservative council leader Stuart Dark said his party could not support the motion because while it was “laudable”, it was also “rushed”, "uncosted" and “ill-conceived”.

He said the council supports several events to attract people into the borough’s town centres, and claimed that the council’s car parks are generally full throughout the Christmas period, indicating that the incentive of free parking wasn’t needed.

The motion was amended to propose free parking on Sundays in January and February instead, but was defeated nonetheless.