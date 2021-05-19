News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Want to change things in Dereham? How about being a councillor?

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:58 AM May 19, 2021   
Dereham Town Council offices

Dereham Town Council's offices, located on the town's Market Place. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Dereham Town Council is seeking to fill two vacancies following resignations earlier in the year.

In January, councillors Alan and Kay Grey resigned, citing disagreements with the way in which the council was run.

Their resignations were followed by the departure of former mayor Hilary Bushell in February. 

While one of the three resulting vacancies was filled by the co-option of Kendra Cogman to the council in March, two spaces remain on the council. 

Town clerk Tony Needham pointed out that the council had more members living north rather than south of the A47, and particularly encouraged applications from anyone living in Toftwood.

"You just need to have an interest in local matters," he said.

"Everything we run [in the town] is on the website, so people can have a look at that," he added. 

The council generally meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Interested residents can contact the council by phone (01362 693821) or email: generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org

