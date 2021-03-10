News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

'I want the best' - New town councillor’s pitch for change

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 12:31 PM March 10, 2021    Updated: 12:46 PM March 10, 2021
Kendra Cogman

Kendra Cogman was co-opted onto Dereham Town Council by a unanimous vote on Tuesday. - Credit: Submitted

A Norfolk town council has welcomed a new member who said she wants “the best” for her area.

Kendra Cogman, who has lived in Dereham for more than 12 years, was co-opted by unanimous vote onto the council on Tuesday.

Ms Cogman, a Labour member, said in her pitch to the council: “I want the best for Dereham. 

“I’d like to be involved in keeping what works for us already and also to be a part of making the most of opportunities for positive change.

“I think that’s particularly important at the moment - hopefully, post-pandemic - because there will be a lot of opportunities that we don’t want to miss, in order to make improvements and bring people together and to make the council, and politics with a small ‘p'... More accessible to a wider audience." 

You may also want to watch:

Professionally, Ms Cogman works as a regional officer with the National Education Union and previously taught in a west Norfolk primary school. She has also volunteered as an independent visitor to a child in foster care.

With an ecology degree, the self-described “40-something-year-old mum-of-one” said she had been involved with wildlife trusts and cares “very much for the environment”.

Most Read

  1. 1 School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back
  2. 2 Witnesses see bus in flames in Norwich
  3. 3 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
  1. 4 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
  2. 5 Seafront businesses fear ruin if dunes continue to 'overrun' beach
  3. 6 Bar reveals comeback plan after losing licence over Covid breach
  4. 7 'Unbearable pain' - police chief reveals dog theft heartache
  5. 8 Surgery no-shows see school staff offered leftover vaccine
  6. 9 High school confirms Covid case and students isolating
  7. 10 Norfolk estate agency appoints five new directors as it eyes expansion

Ms Cogman, who grew up in Suffolk, said she moved to Dereham as a single, young woman but now has a daughter, and a husband who recently started a local business. 

Alan and Kay Grey are setting up shop in Dereham. Picture: Nick Butcher

Councillors Alan and Kay Grey resigned from the town council in January. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Ms Cogman was the only person to put herself forward for the role, following the January resignations of Kay and Alan Grey. The second vacancy is yet to be co-opted. 

Hilary Bushell, mayor of Dereham, has voiced concerns over the impact of 255 new homes in Dereham. P

Former mayor Hilary Bushell resigned from the town council in February. - Credit: Archant

Former mayor Hilary Bushell’s February resignation left a third vacancy. If fewer than 10 requests for a by-election to replace her are received by Breckland District Council by March 16, then Dereham Town Council will co-opt a third new member. 

Residents interested in being co-opted to fill the second vacancy should contact Dereham Town Council at generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org or on 01362 693821.

Voters in Dereham Neatherd requesting a by-election to replace Hilary Bushell should write to The Returning Officer, Breckland Council, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, Norfolk, NR19 1EE.

Council
People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lowestoft Town Council has expressed disappointment after trees on Gunton Cliff and Links Road were "cut down without any consent."

Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Schoolchildren will be make their way to primary school from March 8.

Coronavirus

Covid roadmap: What can you do from today?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
North Drive

Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus