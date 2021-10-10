People urged to join day of action over dualling for A47

Published: 6:00 AM October 10, 2021

People and business bosses who want to see the A47 in Norfolk dualled are urged to take part in a social media day of action to get the message across to decision-makers.

Wednesday, October 13 is the day when Norfolk County Council leaders hope people will use the hashtags #justdualit and #justfundit on Facebook and Twitter to help put pressure on the government.

While £300m of improvements, including changes to Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich and dualling of sections between North Tuddenham and Easton, plus Blofield to North Burlingham, were agreed in 2014, work has yet to start.

And, when the government announced more money for road schemes between 2020 and 2025, Norfolk missed out, to the disappointment of council leaders.

That prompted the county council to relaunch the Just Dual It! campaign to get millions more pumped into improvements to the road.

The council hopes to secure commitments to the A47 in the government's spending review, which is due next month.

While the overall objective is to get a commitment to full dualling of the road, which stretches from Lowestoft to Peterborough, three priorities have neen set.

They are the dualling of the Acle Straight, the stretch from Tilney to East Winch and the section from Wisbech to Peterborough.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said: "Let's give it all we can from Norfolk and wider areas, such as Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, to try to get more support and momentum, to get the result that we want."

The county council recently asked what a fully-dualled A47 could do for businesses.

The council said 95pc felt it would reduce inefficiencies and delays travelling, 90pc said it would attract more customers and 88pc said it would allow them to invest with confidence.

Businesses have said the dualling is "a necessity, not a want", but the Green group at County Hall has said new or expanded roads always lead to an increase in carbon emissions.

The county council has said dualling will also improve safety, with statistics over the last decade showing somebody is hurt in a crash on the A47 every 10 days, on average.