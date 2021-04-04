£330,000 Grapes Hill revamp could make it 'no-go zone' for cyclists

Published: 8:57 AM April 4, 2021 Updated: 9:23 AM April 4, 2021

Campaigners have warned a £330,000 roundabout revamp risks turning it into a "no-go area" for cyclists.

Major changes to Norwich's busy Grapes Hill roundabout had been put out for public consultation as one of the latest Transport for Norwich schemes.

The plans include new pedestrian crossings and extended cycle paths, while the traffic lights on the roundabout would be removed.

But Richard Bearman, chairman of the Norwich Cycling Campaign, said the group had responded to the consultation to express concerns.

He said: "We don't like the shared use cycle path along Convent Road and we don't like the link over past the Temple Bar pub, as that's a blind corner there.

"This scheme is going to be bad for cyclists. It's going to make it a no-go area for cyclists.

"It's going to mean only cars are going to actually use the roundabout and that's a shame.

"I know it's a very busy roundabout, but taking the lights out will make it very difficult for cyclists to get across there."

But Norfolk County Council said its modelling showed the majority of cyclists currently choose not to use the road to get around the roundabout.

A county council spokesperson said: “Proposals put forward for this area have been designed to strike a balance between the differing needs of all road users.

"Traffic surveys show that the vast majority of people cycling through the junction are choosing to use existing off-carriageway facilities so these plans provide much better provision away from general traffic.

"Other elements of the scheme address the flow of vehicles through the roundabout, with traffic modelling predicting that the removal of signals will bring journey time savings of up to seven minutes for buses and four minutes for general traffic at peak times.

“The final proposed design is still under development and will take into consideration all the feedback received during our recent consultation before being presented back to the Transforming Cities Fund joint committee for approval to construct.”

The scheme would be paid for using a slice of the £32m cash awarded to Norwich via the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund.