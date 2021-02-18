Have your say on £330,000 roundabout revamp

Published: 6:55 PM February 18, 2021

You can have your say on plans for a £330,000 revamp of Norwich city centre’s busiest roundabout.

New pedestrian crossings and extended cycle paths have been included in a major shake-up of the roundabout at the top of Grapes Hill, which serves thousands of cars every day.

On Wednesday, members of Norfolk County Council’s transforming cities committee heard the plans for Grapes Hill ahead of sending it out to public consultation.

Councillor Martin Wilby, chair of the committee, said: "I know how busy this junction can be.

"These improvements are looking to improve travel for all modes of transport, whether it's pedestrian, cyclists, public transport and the car users."

Councillors said they welcomed the plans, with Mr Mike Stonard saying: "I welcome the scheme and I welcome the benefits which would flow from it.

"It is a really busy junction and this work is, I would say overdue, but that's not a criticism, it's all about the resources being available."

Danny Douglas and Ian Stutely queried if increasing the capacity of the roads for cars might lead to more traffic on the roads.

Council officer Jeremy Wiggin said schemes in the surrounding areas should help reduce traffic, adding: "In parallel to the investment in infrastructure we're also looking deliver a behaviour change programme.

"There's a much wider package to try to and encourage more people to use active modes of travel, and travel sustainably, and not automatically jump in their cars."

The plans have been put forward as part of the Department for Transports Transforming Cities Fund, which has seen £32m awarded to the city for its roads network.

The move would see all traffic lights on the roundabout removed with exception of the lights at the Chapel Field North and Cleveland Road approaches.

During works to the junction in 2014, the lights were briefly switched off - a period during which some motorists felt improved traffic flow.

A new toucan crossing would be added to Convent Road, with the cycle path on the same road extended.

Officers also considered making Chapel Field North a bus-only route heading out of the city, but it was thought the benefits to public transport this posed would be outweighed by the negative impact on other road users.

The plans for the roundabout were approved for going out to public consultation, which is expected to start in March.