News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Tory councillors in Liz Truss' seat 'gutted' by her resignation

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 AM October 21, 2022
Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation

Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street where she announced her resignation as prime minister - Credit: PA

Tory councillors in Liz Truss’ Norfolk seat have shared their sadness at their local MP’s decision to resign as prime minister.

The South West Norfolk MP resigned after just 44 days in office, becoming the nation’s shortest-serving prime minister in history. 

District and county councillor Fabian Eagle said he was “gutted” by the news. 

Norfolk poultry auctioneer Fabian Eagle has been helping a Ukrainian pigeon-keeper to re-home his bi

Conservative district and county councillor Fabian Eagle - Credit: Swaffham Town Council

“She had so much she wanted to do and unfortunately [she was a victim of] the scenario of external forces, what’s happening in the world, and her backbenchers were against her." 

He added that the global economic picture had left her in an impossible situation. 

“Every currency had collapsed against the dollar, including the Norwegian krone today," he said. "Well, what are you supposed to do?”

Councillor William Nunn, former leader of Breckland Council, said: “I wasn’t surprised by what happened, looking at what had been happening over the past few weeks.

Leader of Breckland Council William Nunn. Picture: Ian Burt

Conservative district councillor William Nunn, who formerly served as leader of Breckland Council - Credit: IAN BURT

“I’ve been saddened by the behaviour of our parliamentary colleagues.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple waiting for council home have lived in car for SEVEN months
  2. 2 Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures
  3. 3 'Over the moon!': Norfolk pub's delight after roast named among UK's best
  1. 4 'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears
  2. 5 New school plan lodged for rapidly expanding village
  3. 6 Norfolk village bridge to close after being damaged by vehicle
  4. 7 Parents' heartache after 'loved and so wanted' IVF baby died just days old
  5. 8 Crash in multi-storey car park causes delays in city centre
  6. 9 Norfolk restaurant launches roast dinner platters with all the trimmings
  7. 10 Why was a British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

“I think it’s really unfortunate for the Conservative local government family, because I think it will impact badly on them, come the next election in May."

He added that he had “absolutely no idea” who should take over from Ms Truss, saying: “It’s a poisoned chalice now, isn’t it?” 

“I would love the membership to have a say but I don’t think it’s fair on the country for the membership to have a say.

“I think something needs to be sorted as quickly as possible to try and bring some form of stability to what’s left.”

District councillor Robert Kybird said he too was disappointed by the brevity of Ms Truss' premiership, saying that she is a good constituency MP and had performed particularly well in the role of foreign secretary. 

Asked whether the party should re-appoint Boris Johnson to the top job, he said: “I think it would get some popular support but whether it would get enough from the MPs, I don’t know. 

Robert Kybird

Conservative district councillor Robert Kybird - Credit: Archant

“In terms of comments I’ve heard from the public, I’ve heard more ‘bring back Boris’ than anything else really."

He said that the leadership selection process could not be as long as it was in the summer but added that the question of whether the decision should be left solely to MPs was “Hobson’s choice”.  

Thetford News
Swaffham News
Downham Market News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Disruption on A47 continued into night after 'human waste' spilt over road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Drivers hit by heavy delays after 'human waste' spills onto A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon