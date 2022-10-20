'Bring back Boris!' - senior Conservative urges return of former PM

A senior Norfolk Conservative has urged his party to reinstall Boris Johnson as leader, after Liz Truss resigned as prime minister.

David Campbell Bannerman, president of the Norwich Conservative Federation and a former MEP, tweeted: "Members need a fast form of consultation or new leader will have no authority. Bring back Boris!"

Meanwhile, opposition politicians have demanded a general election after Ms Truss' resignation.

The South West Norfolk MP said she would step down after a chaotic 44 days in office in which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and oversaw economic turbulence.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis - Credit: Neil Perry

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis said there must now be a general election.

"There should now be a general election. Last time she was picked by just 0.2pc of the country. We can't have that happen again," he said.

"She should never have been prime minister in the first place.

"It has cost billions of pounds and wasted time while we should have been preparing for the winter.

"My constituents have suffered because of her and this government.

"She was never capable of being PM. People may have a low opinion of politicians sometimes but that was not a government, that was a pantomime."

Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk - Credit: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone, the Liberal Democrat's prospective parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk, said: "People in North Norfolk have today witnessed another twist in the seemingly endless saga of Conservative party psychodrama which is dominating our politics.

“North Norfolk’s Conservative MP Duncan Baker was an enthusiastic supporter of Liz Truss and her disastrous manifesto. He must be held to account for his total failure of judgement.

"It’s time for a general election, so that people can remove this Conservative government from office and vote for a new kind of politics and the fair deal that they deserve.”

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council, said: "After the shocking debacle of the past few weeks that has trashed the economy and reflected so badly on Norfolk the only way to restore our patriotic pride, good government and global respect is hold a general election.

"We need to draw a line under the chaos of the Johnson/Truss era and get some grown ups running the country whatever the result."

At national level, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey have said there needs to be a general election.

Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she had told the King she was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party.

There will now be a leadership election, to be completed within the next week she said, after speaking to the leader of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, in No 10.

It comes just a little over 24 hours after she told MPs she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

Sir Graham said: "I have spoken to the party chairman Jake Berry and he has confirmed that it will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday, October 28.

“So we should have a new leader in place before the fiscal statement which will take place on the 31.”