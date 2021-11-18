News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Could £6.2m road shake-up actually increase congestion for drivers?

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:11 PM November 18, 2021
Dereham Road at the junction with Richmond Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Concerns have been raised over a £6.2m shake-up for Dereham Road. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Concerns have been raised that a £6.2m project to make one of Norwich's busiest roads safer and to speed up buses could lead to more congestion for car drivers.

The public is to be asked for views on proposals which would make major changes to five sections of Dereham Road.

Dereham Road at the junction with Larkman Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dereham Road at the junction with Larkman Lane. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk County Council highways officers said the changes could shave two minutes off journey times for buses.

On the section from Longwater Lane to Bowthorpe Roundabout, two new bus lanes are proposed, while the speed limit would be cut from 40mph to 30mph.

The project also includes the introduction of new mobility hubs - where people could catch buses or borrow cars and bicycles.

At a meeting of the Transport for Norwich committee, made up of councillors from Norfolk County Council, Norwich City Council and Broadland and South Norfolk district councils, it was unanimously agreed to put the plans out for consultation.

Jeremy Wiggin, Transport for Norwich manager, said, while bus services have currently been reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, the aspiration was for 10 to be running each hour in both directions.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

However, Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton, told Thursday's meeting: "The proposals are likely to attract reservations and concern from people in Costessey and Bowthorpe.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tribute paid to father-of-three who died near his home aged 36
  2. 2 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  3. 3 £130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off
  1. 4 Mum's three-year battle with trust over daughter's forest attendance
  2. 5 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
  3. 6 Watch: Moment man points imitation gun at police
  4. 7 WATCH: Moment stunned people smuggler arrested by police
  5. 8 Norfolk man, 65, jailed for child sex and indecent images offences
  6. 9 Fighter jets to fly over Norfolk in tribute to fallen servicemen
  7. 10 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away

"It may well be that bus services increase, but there is already huge traffic congestion throughout the day in Dereham Road, in the area between Norwich Road and Gurney Road.

"I think among many, there is a feeling the inbound bus lane could make matters worse."

The completion and opening of Norwich City Council’s new Rose Lane multi-storey car park in Mounterg

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable development. - Credit: Steve Adams

But Mike Stonard, Labour city council cabinet member for sustainable development, welcomed the scheme.

He said: "This builds on the significant improvements we have made on Dereham Road bus corridor over many years.

"This will add to that by improving bus journey times and reliability and these are important ingredients in encouraging more people to use public transport."

The scheme could also see speed limits on Larkman Lane cut from 30mph to 20mph, with a new cycle route across Dereham Road to Marl Pit Lane.

If the changes are made, money would come from the £32m awarded to Greater Norwich through the Transforming Cities fund.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Henry Golding who has been jailed after admitting a sexual assault and indecent images offences.

Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Thickthorn roundabout hearing over in 15 minutes - after nobody turns up

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The car park at Salhouse Broad, pictured in August 2021

Plan to expand car park at beauty spot

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon