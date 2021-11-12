Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up

Dereham Road at the junction with Larkman Lane. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Speed limits could be cut and bus lanes, cycle routes and pedestrian crossings added to one of Norwich's busiest roads as part of a £6.2m project.

Council bosses have unveiled proposals which would make major changes to five sections of Dereham Road to improve safety and cut two minutes off bus journey times.

The project also includes the introduction of new mobility hubs - where people could catch buses or borrow cars and bicycles.

On the section from Longwater Lane to Bowthorpe Roundabout, two new bus lanes are proposed.

The speed limit on Dereham Road there would be cut from 40mph to 30mph, with footpaths widened.

A new £4.1m mobility hub would be created off Bowthorpe Roundabout, which would include bus stops, cycle parking, car club spaces and Beryl bike bays.

You may also want to watch:

The subway would be closed and replaced with cycle and pedestrian crossing on Dereham Road.

Dereham Road at the junction with Richmond Road. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

At the Richmond Road junction, a new toucan crossing would be installed, while right turns out of Richmond Road would be banned.

Another mobility hub would be created at the Larkman Lane junction, where an bus lane would run from Cadge Road to the shops near the junction with Dereham Road.

Dereham Road at the junction with Larkman Lane. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Speed limits on Larkman Lane would be cut from 30mph to 20mph, with a new cycle route across Dereham Road to Marl Pit Lane.

A segregated cycleway and pathway is proposed along Mayfly Way, between Dereham Road and the Harpsfield roundabout in Chapel Break.

Members of the Transport for Norwich joint committee are likely to agree next week to put the proposals out for public consultation.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, chair of the Transport for Norwich joint committee and cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We’re putting forward five schemes along Dereham Road for consultation as a package because they’re designed to work together to deliver significant sustainable transport improvements along this major route.

"If approved by the committee, we’re keen to hear people’s views not only on each of the individual elements but also on the strategic benefits they could bring to several modes of sustainable transport across the area.”

The money would come from the £32m awarded to Greater Norwich through the Transforming Cities fund.