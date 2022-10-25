Liz Truss commits to serving her Norfolk constituents in final statement

Britain's shortest serving PM ever Liz Truss making her final speech outside 10 Downing Street - Credit: PA

After just seven weeks in Number 10 South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has quit as PM and promised to spend more time in her constituency.

The outgoing PM stood at a lectern outside Downing Street today (October 25) for her final statement before leaving the post.

The Norfolk MP is to be replaced by Rishi Sunak just two months after he lost the previous leadership race.

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss making a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London before travelling to Buckingham Palace for an audience with King Charles III to formally resign as PM. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022. - Credit: PA

The former chancellor won the support of Conservative MPs on Monday to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the election.

He becomes the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

Liz Truss leaves behind a legacy full of controversy as leader of the country and will be remembered as the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

Liz Truss' final statement as PM in full:

"It has been a huge honour to be Prime Minister of this great country.

In particular, to lead the nation in mourning the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen after 70 years of service, and welcoming the accession of His Majesty King Charles III.

In just a short period, this government has acted urgently and decisively on the side of hardworking families and businesses.

We reversed the National Insurance increase.

We helped millions of households with their energy bills and helped thousands of businesses avoid bankruptcy.

We are taking back our energy independence…

…so we are never again beholden to global market fluctuations or malign foreign powers.

From my time as Prime Minister, I am more convinced than ever we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face.

As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote: “It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”

We simply cannot afford to be a low growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth.

And where there are huge divides between different parts of our country.

We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently.

This means delivering more freedom for our own citizens and restoring power in democratic institutions.

It means lower taxes, so people keep more of the money they earn.

It means delivering growth that will lead to more job security, higher wages and greater opportunities for our children and grandchildren.

Democracies must be able to deliver for their own people…

We must be able to outcompete autocratic regimes, where power lies in the hands of a few.

And now more than ever we must support Ukraine in their brave fight against Putin’s aggression.

Ukraine must prevail.

And we must continue to strengthen our nation’s defences.

That is what I have been striving to achieve… and I wish Rishi Sunak every success, for the good of our country.

I want to thank Hugh, Frances, Liberty, my family and friends, and all the team at No10 for their love, friendship and support.

I also want to thank my protection team.

I look forward to spending more time in my constituency, and continuing to serve South West Norfolk from the backbenches.

Our country continues to battle through a storm.

But I believe in Britain.

I believe in the British people.

And I know that brighter days lie ahead."