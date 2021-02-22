Call for council tax increase to be scrapped

Published: 3:35 PM February 22, 2021

A call will be made for a proposed council tax increase to be halted.

Broadland District Council's Conservative-controlled cabinet has put forward a 3.5pc council tax increase for its share of the bill.

The increase would mean a Band D property in Broadland would pay an extra £4.39p to the district council, up from £125.52 to £129.91.

It would raise more than £200,000 for the council, as it looks to balance the budget.

But the opposition Liberal Democrat group is proposing an amendment which would freeze council tax.

They want to see the council dip into its reserves instead.

Deputy group leader Sue Catchpole said: “In this year of all years Broadland District Council should not be raising council tax if this can be avoided."

At the cabinet meeting where the budget was recommended, Trudy Mancini-Boyle, cabinet member for finance, said: “Unfortunately, nobody wants to put up council tax but clearly looking at the medium-term financial plan we have got a gap forming."

An additional £3.64 per year will also be included as part of bills to cover the council's special expenditure - funding for essential works such as lamp column replacement.

A decision will be made at Broadland District Council's full council meeting on Thursday, February 25.

Lib Dem controlled North Norfolk Council has scrapped its proposed council tax increase.

Norfolk County Council agreed on Monday to increase its share of the council tax by almost 4pc.