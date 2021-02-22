North Norfolk council scraps planned tax increase

Published: 11:57 AM February 22, 2021

A district council has scrapped its plans to increase its share of the council tax bill.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) had planned to raise its precept by around £5 per year for a Band D property for the 2021/22 financial year.

But Eric Seward, NNDC deputy leader, said a budget surplus was now forecast, so the council afford to freeze its share of the bill.

Mr Seward, who is also the council's financial portfolio holder, said: "I am delighted that in these very challenging times North Norfolk District Council is not proposing to add to the burden of householders by increasing what the district council raises in council tax.

"At the same time we are maintaining the services provided by the district council as well as giving additional help to some of our most vulnerable residents. The council has a sound financial position and this will continue."

You may also want to watch:

The freeze means the district element of the council tax bill will stay at £153.72 for a band D property.

But other parts of the bill are still set to rise. Norfolk County Council's element - which takes up the lion's share of the council tax we pay - is expected to go up by £56.43 (3.99pc) to £1,472.94 for a Band D property.

And the police precept is set to increase by £14.94 (5.68pc) a year for the same category of home.

NNDC's forecast surplus means will be able add around £550,000 to its reserves.

Mr Seward said funding priorities for the year would include: the roll-out of a £1.4m programme to support more affordable homes; a scheme to plant 110,000 trees by 2023 under its green agenda, which is supported by a £300,000 budget; and seafront chalet refurbishments in Cromer and Sheringham with a budget of £101,000.

Other plans include buying more temporary housing for residents in need and implementing the North Walsham Town Centre Heritage Action Zone regeneration scheme .

The Liberal Democrat-controlled council will vote on the freeze after a debate at its full council meeting on Wednesday, February 24.











