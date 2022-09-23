Western Link and Long Stratton bypass to be 'accelerated' says government
- Credit: Norfolk County Council
The Norwich Western Link and the Long Stratton bypass have been named among road schemes the government wants to "accelerate" - with an ambition for work to start next year.
The inclusion of the £251m Western Link in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's government Growth Plan 2022 will be seen as a huge vote of confidence in the controversial road.
The government has yet to rubber stamp funding for the 3.9 mile road, which would connect the A1270 Norwich Northern Distributor Road to the A47 near Honingham.
But inclusion in a list of projects the government intends to accelerate suggest the Department for Transport will bankroll at least part of the scheme.
The county council has asked the government to provide 85pc of the cost - £213.4m - but has been waiting for a decision.
The scheme, which includes a viaduct over the River Wensum, is opposed by organisations such as Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the Rivers Trust.
Its route has had to be realigned due to the presence of protected barbastelle bats.
As it stands, plans for the road are due to be lodged with the county council's own planning committee next year.
However, the government's growth plan states the schemes on the list will be "accelerated as fast as possible, aiming to get the vast majority starting construction by the end of 2023."
Most Read
- 1 Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home
- 2 Email blunder sees school send details of vulnerable children to all pupils
- 3 Mum's heartbreak at son's arrest after dad murdered in the street
- 4 Rugby club disciplines members after town's ‘whirlwind’ night of antics
- 5 Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town
- 6 Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike
- 7 Police identify man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'
- 8 Man forced to pay more than £2,000 to repair car damage by A11 road surface
- 9 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
- 10 Norfolk named one of the best places to live in the UK
It states: "These projects may benefit from acceleration through planning reform, regulatory reform, improved processes or other options to speed up their development and construction, including through development consent processes."
It is not yet clear how the Western Link process would be sped up.
It is not currently designated as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project - a process which does speed up the granting of consent.
It is also not clear how the Long Stratton bypass scheme could be accelerated.
That project, a two-and-a-half mile carriageway, was awarded £26.2m towards its price tag last year.
But since then, the cost has gone up from £37.4m to £46.2m, leaving the council with a funding gap.
The project is also facing delays because it is linked with the construction of 1,800 new homes in the area.
Councils in Norfolk are currently unable to grant permission for housing developments because of the 'nutrient neutrality' issue.
They have been told they must not grant planning permission for schemes involving 'overnight accommodation' within catchment areas of the Broads and River Wensum, until they can prove they would not cause more nutrients to flow into waterways.
While work to tackle that issue has been going on, new prime minister Liz Truss previously signalled she would scrap the nutrient neutrality requirement.
The South West Norfolk MP had also said a transport secretary in her government would "look closely" at the Western Link.