Western Link and Long Stratton bypass to be 'accelerated' says government

The government wants to 'accelerate' the Norwich Western Link - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The Norwich Western Link and the Long Stratton bypass have been named among road schemes the government wants to "accelerate" - with an ambition for work to start next year.

The inclusion of the £251m Western Link in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's government Growth Plan 2022 will be seen as a huge vote of confidence in the controversial road.

Kwasi Kwarteng - Credit: PA Wire

The government has yet to rubber stamp funding for the 3.9 mile road, which would connect the A1270 Norwich Northern Distributor Road to the A47 near Honingham.

But inclusion in a list of projects the government intends to accelerate suggest the Department for Transport will bankroll at least part of the scheme.

The county council has asked the government to provide 85pc of the cost - £213.4m - but has been waiting for a decision.

An artist's impression of how the viaduct would look at road level - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The scheme, which includes a viaduct over the River Wensum, is opposed by organisations such as Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the Rivers Trust.

Its route has had to be realigned due to the presence of protected barbastelle bats.

As it stands, plans for the road are due to be lodged with the county council's own planning committee next year.

However, the government's growth plan states the schemes on the list will be "accelerated as fast as possible, aiming to get the vast majority starting construction by the end of 2023."

It states: "These projects may benefit from acceleration through planning reform, regulatory reform, improved processes or other options to speed up their development and construction, including through development consent processes."

It is not yet clear how the Western Link process would be sped up.

It is not currently designated as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project - a process which does speed up the granting of consent.

It is also not clear how the Long Stratton bypass scheme could be accelerated.

That project, a two-and-a-half mile carriageway, was awarded £26.2m towards its price tag last year.

But since then, the cost has gone up from £37.4m to £46.2m, leaving the council with a funding gap.

The project is also facing delays because it is linked with the construction of 1,800 new homes in the area.

How the Long Stratton bypass could look - Credit: Norfolk Homes

Councils in Norfolk are currently unable to grant permission for housing developments because of the 'nutrient neutrality' issue.

They have been told they must not grant planning permission for schemes involving 'overnight accommodation' within catchment areas of the Broads and River Wensum, until they can prove they would not cause more nutrients to flow into waterways.

Elizabeth Truss - Credit: PA

While work to tackle that issue has been going on, new prime minister Liz Truss previously signalled she would scrap the nutrient neutrality requirement.

The South West Norfolk MP had also said a transport secretary in her government would "look closely" at the Western Link.