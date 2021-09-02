News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Staff bullying and welfare concerns after Breckland bin delays

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:54 PM September 2, 2021    Updated: 5:20 PM September 2, 2021
Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff

Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff - Credit: Archant

Concerns have been raised over bullying and welfare of staff working for a contractor which oversees an area's bin collections.

On Thursday, Ronnie Coutts from contractor Serco addressed councillors' concerns at a meeting of Breckland full council after several missed bin collections across the district in the past few months.

Explaining the issues, Mr Coutts said there have been HGV driver shortages across the UK in the last few months, in part down to the loss of drivers from the EU after Brexit and what he called the "Amazon effect" of people wanting more delivered.

The Serco representative said they had also found "weaknesses in our management team" and they had removed staff and members from elsewhere.

"Where we are getting behind we are getting behind in small figures," he said.

Councillor Susan Dowling raised concerns about "significant pressure" being placed on workers "including reports of bullying".

Breckland Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling. Photo: Breckland Council

Labour's Susan Dowling - Credit: Breckland Council

Ms Dowling asked council leader Sam Chapman-Allen if Breckland had a duty of care to the workers.

Mr Chapman-Allen said Serco, like Breckland, has a whistleblowing policy and that any reports of bullying should be passed onto the company.

"If people have raised issues with yourself you have a moral obligation and a duty of care to pass that on to the head of paid services," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
  2. 2 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
  3. 3 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
  1. 4 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
  2. 5 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
  3. 6 Longboat and former floating restaurant removed from river by crane
  4. 7 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
  5. 8 Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week
  6. 9 Survivor of multi-storey car park fall shares mental health struggle
  7. 10 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis

"She will not investigate it but she will pass it over to Serco, who are responsible and have a duty of care to their staff."

Labour leader on the council, Terry Jermy, said he had significant concerns about staff welfare and was reassured that Mr Coutts had raised it as a concern they wanted to address.

Norfolk County Councilor for Thetford West, Terry Jermy.

Labour's Terry Jermy - Credit: Archant

The Serco representative said the company was looking at addressing rates of pay, and wanted to bring in more staff, but warned this could take months.

Mr Coutts said: "Our crews, our supervisors, are doing a fantastic job, they are very tired people, working all the hours.

"They are turning to managers and saying 'what can I do next boss', 'where do you want me to go next, can I work on Saturday'?"

Mr Coutts will be appearing before the council's overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday, September 9.

Breckland District Council
Dereham News
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Huge 1950s brick-built property with semi-circular bay window in the middle of a large plot with houses behind it

1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Alok Baluni, Marlborough House

'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon